



A HARD-UP Brit holidaymaker may well be caged for 15 years in a hellhole Vietnamese jail for allegedly robbing a shop at knifepoint.

John David Ablett, 44, has “admitted” threatening a corner shop employee with a blade after he ran out of cash on his hols, say law enforcement officials.

Vietnamese law enforcement officials advised native media that Ablett had entered the rustic on a vacationer talk over with, and have been staying in downtown Ho Chi Minh City.

It’s alleged that he entered a Circle Okay comfort retailer, took out a knife and approached a girl operating there.

Store employee, Luong My Linh, 25, used to be scared of being injured through him, so opened the cash drawer and gave him the cash, it’s claimed.

After he allegedly ran off, she phoned police to record the knifepoint theft, says Thanh Nien News.

Officers rushed to the cope with on Cong Quynh Street, the place they were given an outline of the suspect.

They stated that 2.6 million dong (£85) used to be stolen in the theft.

Cops tracked the Brit down after investigating CCTV photos and the use of native analysis.

Ablett used to be allegedly discovered with the cash and a knife, Bao Moi studies.

Ho Chi Minh City police claimed he had confessed to committing theft as a result of he had run out of cash.

Although he had arrived in Vietnam with a vacationer visa in early June remaining yr, Ablett used to be staying illegally because it had in fact expired on June 30.

If convicted of armed theft, he faces between seven and 15 years in jail, in line with the rustic’s penal code.

The investigation is constant.

