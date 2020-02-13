Brit, 27, dies swimming in Cambodia pool when holding his breath caused him to faint and drown





A BRITISH charity employee been discovered lifeless in a swimming pool in Cambodia after he held his breath underwater and drowned.

Luke Walley, 27, who labored for the World Wildlife Fund, used to be found out at a health club shut to his house in Phnom Penh final week.

Luke's frame used to be discovered in a swimming pool at his house in Cambodia

It is thought the previous grammar faculty pupil from Ilkley, West Yorks., gave up the ghost after blacking out underwater.

Luke’s folks, who’re each college professors, mentioned their circle of relatives and pals have been “totally devastated” through the scoop.

They added that he labored as a sustainable power recommend and have been dwelling in Cambodia with his Lithuanian spouse Emilija for 17 months.

Luke’s dad, Professor John Walley, a professional in global public well being on the University of Leeds, has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his son.

DROWNED IN A SWIMMING POOL

Prof Walley mentioned: “Luke used to be a super younger guy who died whilst operating to give a boost to world power sustainability.

“He was a lovely, thoughtful, genuine, person who had his entire life ahead of him.”

Mr Walley and his spouse Professor Sophie Witter, a professional in world well being economics at Queen Margaret University, are nonetheless waiting for complete main points in their son’s loss of life from Cambodian police.

However, they consider he suffered from ‘shallow water blackout’, which is a type of underwater fainting due to a loss of oxygen to the mind.

It’s normally caused through swimmers holding their breath for prolonged classes of time.

Prof Witter described Luke as “passionate about contributing to the environment and issues relating to developing countries”.

She added: “Everyone will miss Luke… he was a very special person, who touched the lives of all who met him.”

Luke used to be the eldest of 4 boys, together with Sam, a 25-year-old attorney, Danny, a 22-year-old scientific pupil and historical past pupil Alfie, 20.

He finished a masters stage in physics at Imperial College London sooner than shifting to Cambodia with Emilija.

Prof Walley and Prof Witter mentioned the Foreign Office in Phnom Penh had duty for co-coordinating the switch of Luke’s frame again to the United Kingdom.





