Brandon Defends His Honeymoon ‘Meltdown’ on Episode 7

Brandon Reid has numerous explaining to do on the approaching episode of Married at First Sight.

In the general moments of ultimate week’s episode, the newlywed was once wrapping up his honeymoon with Taylor Dunklin, when he unexpectedly was irate with the display’s manufacturers and digital camera team. Now that the couple is house in Washington, D.C., Reid will after all provide an explanation for his conduct all over a man-to-man chat with Pastor Calvin Roberson on Season 10, Episode 7, which airs on Wednesday.

Taylor Dunklin seems on “Married at First Sight.” Season 10, episode 7 airing on February 12.

Courtesy of Lifetime

In a sneak peek shared through E! Online, Reid blamed the pressures of continuing filming for his outburst. “This is a new level of vulnerability for me,” he says.

“I’m a very reserved, private person and just the cameras, all of that in my face—I just reached a breaking point and I was just tired,” he continues. “All I wanted was some time to myself and I had a meltdown because I felt like I was being played.”

Although he was once disappointed with the movie team for now not giving him a minute to himself, Reid stated what in reality set him off had been his spouse’s feedback.

“Taylor brought up how I’m being portrayed on TV. She was just like, ‘I don’t want to be married to someone who is an a**hole.’ It kind of bothered me a little bit,” he admits. “When the going gets tough, are you going to just completely be done? At that point, I completely lost it and I thought this woman was not in my corner.”

He provides: “If I feel like you’re not team Brandon and you’re not here for me, you got to go.”

Reid is not the one one getting some recommend from Roberson all over the episode. Michael Watson, who spent maximum of his honeymoon feuding with spouse Meka Jones, may also spoil down over his stricken marriage. In a clip, Michael is in tears as he explains the emotional toll his marriage is taking in spite of all his efforts to make the connection paintings.

“For me, I want to make the marriage work, 100 percent. I just feel like I’m failing,” he confesses.

Although the couple were given off to a rocky get started all over their honeymoon in Panama, they did arrange to finish the holiday in a greater position. But it kind of feels now that they are house and dwelling in combination as husband and spouse, extra issues have arrived.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime on Wednesday nights at eight p.m. ET.