Boy, 15, is ‘real dad’ of baby that woman, 13, shockingly claimed on live TV was fathered by a 10-YEAR-OLD





A TEEN, 15, has been unveiled because the “real dad” of a baby that a woman, 13, shockingly claimed on live TV was fathered by a 10-year-old.

The revelation is a bombshell twist within the baby drama which has hit headlines the world over.

The boy is reportedly underneath area arrestG because the suspected actual father of the schoolgirl’s unborn baby after she sensationally claimed she were made pregnant by a ten-year-old.

The woman – Darya (Dasha) – had insisted on prime-time Russian nationwide TV remaining month that simplest Ivan (Vanya) may have made her pregnant when she was 13.

The age of consent in Russia is 16.

However, a physician who tested Ivan stated he was too sexually immature to have fathered a kid.

Now, Russia’s greatest day-to-day newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda has reported that a 15-year-old boy is suspected of being the daddy after Russian police become concerned within the being concerned case.

The woman’s circle of relatives spoke to law enforcement officials concerning the older boy, stated the pro-Kremlin newspaper, mentioning its personal assets.

He was known simplest as ‘Stepan’ – no longer his actual title.

GIRL IS ‘INFLUENCER’

Stepan was reported to be underneath area arrest within the Krasnoyarsk area of Siberia.

Neither the police nor Russia’s Investigative Committee have commented on the stunning twist, which has been broadly reported within the nation.

Since the case broke, the woman – now 14 – has gave the impression on TikTok, and has long gone on to turn into a wannabe “influencer” on Instagram, the place she has secured 89,000 fans.

She tagged her posts with the phrases “Pregnant at 13”.

The woman’s mom Elena – reported to be terminally in poor health with most cancers – stated her daughter’s being pregnant had given her a “reason to live”.

Elena had to start with assumed that her daughter was ill with meals poisoning, prior to realising she was wearing a kid, she defined.

Darya advised TV audience: “It was Vanya’s thought [to have sex].

“But I didn’t thoughts.”

Dr Evgeny Grekov, a urology and andrology (male well being) knowledgeable, who tested Ivan, advised TV audience in a display known as ‘Father at 10!?’: “We rechecked the laboratory effects 3 times so there can’t be any mistake.

“There can’t be sperm cells – he is nonetheless a kid.

“Puberty has not started. So we have a lot of questions.”

When Ivan was requested if the kid may well be anyone else’s, he answered: “This cannot be.”

The boy’s mum, Galina, is satisfied he is telling the reality.

She stated: “I believe my son, that he is the father. I understand that he himself maybe doesn’t realise what happened.”

