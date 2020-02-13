‘Borderlands 3’ Update 1.09 Adds Broken Hearts Day & Cap Increase

Borderlands Three replace 1.09 is formally survive PS4, bringing primary adjustments to the sport together with its first point cap build up and the Broken Hearts Day Valentine’s tournament. Read all about it within the patch notes underneath, courtesy of an legit Gearbox weblog submit.

Borderlands 3 Update 1.09 Patch Notes

‘Borderlands 3’ replace 1.10 is survive PS4, including the sport’s first point cap build up and the Broken Hearts Day tournament. Read the whole patch notes underneath. ‘Borderlands 3’ is to be had on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Gearbox Software/2K Games

New Content

Broken Hearts Event: Shoot enemies with hearts over their heads. Loot comprises two point 53 guns, Terminal Polyaimorous and Wedding Invitation.Event Toggle: Turn occasions off if you wish to.Skippable CutscenesLevel Cap Increase: From 50 to 53.True Takedown Mode: Hard model of the Maliwan Takedown for 4 gamers.Guardian Ranks: Individual ranks will also be grew to become off in addition to the entire gadget. Guardian Ranks are grew to become off by way of default.Stadia: Stadia model is now present.

Stability

Addressed a couple of reported crashesAddressed a couple of reported reminiscence crashesAddressed a reported crash that would every now and then happen when updating the placement of the dueling timer right through a degree transitionAddressed a reported crash that would every now and then happen when there’s no participant persona whilst spectating within the Takedown on the Maliwan BlacksiteAddressed an extraordinary crash that would every now and then happen when hijacking a automobileAddressed an extraordinary crash that would every now and then happen after prolonged hours of playAddressed an extraordinary crash that would every now and then happen right through battle in AthenasAddressed an extraordinary crash that would every now and then happen right through battle in Atlas HQAddressed an extraordinary crash that would every now and then happen in a multiplayer sport in The DroughtsAddressed a reported crash that would every now and then happen when loading right into a map when Campaign MatchmakingAddressed a reported crash that would every now and then happen when components react in our bodies of waterAddressed a reported freeze that would every now and then happen right through rubbish assortmentAddressed a reported crash that would every now and then happen when the usage of Iron EndureAddressed an extraordinary crash that would every now and then happen after respawning a automobile after which the usage of the CAR station sooner than the automobile spawnsAddressed a reported crash that would every now and then happen when conserving each the left and proper arrow keys whilst at the Skills tab of the ECHO menu on PCAddressed an extraordinary crash that would every now and then happen when quitting to desktop after any other person disconnects right through multiplayer on PCAddressed a reported crash that would every now and then happen when a bunch decided on Quit to Portal on StadiaAddressed a reported reminiscence leak on map transitions

In the Broken Hearts Day tournament gamers shoot hearts above enemies to earn cool cosmetics.

Gearbox Software/2K Games

Performance

We are proceeding to paintings on further steadiness and function updates for long run patches.

Implemented a couple of efficiency optimizationsImplemented a couple of audio efficiency optimizationsAddressed reported efficiency problems encountered when gamers are driven by way of any other person’s automobileAddressed a reported efficiency factor when combating enemies at Lumberton Junction in Floodmoor BasinAddressed reported efficiency problems when scrolling thru Guardian Rank Menu icons temporarily

General

Added weight to the Guardian Rank random praise variety to desire praise choices with much less tokens carried out to themAddressed a reported fear that some missions weren’t awarding their beauty merchandise rewardsPlayers must now have the next undertaking rewards in the event that they finished the related missions:

– NOG Mask – Techincal NOGout in Meridian Outskirts

– Atlas Classic pores and skin – Atlas, At Last

– Gilded Rage Jakobs pores and skin – Cold because the Grave

– Signature Style CoV pores and skin – The Great Vault

– Drop It Weapon Trinket – It’s Alive

Addressed a reported fear that gamers may well be granted beginning equipment that was once some distance past their pointAddressed a reported fear {that a} participant in spectator mode would from time to time lose capability when the Takedown host rapid traveled to another mapAddressed a reported fear {that a} Second Wind would from time to time reset the Takedown undertaking after gamers had failed the undertakingAddressed a reported fear that gamers have been from time to time respawning on the unsuitable checkpoint in Meridian OutskirtsAddressed a reported fear that the participant persona at the persona make a choice menu can be situated incorrectly when a participant overdue joins a multiplayer sport on Skywell-27Addressed a reported fear that the weapon Tiggs Boom was once spawning projectiles within the unsuitable locationIncreased the risk of Tiggs Boom to spawn a projectileAddressed a reported fear that Anointed Enforcer’s protect would from time to time disappear and make the enemy seem inclined after they weren’tAddressed a reported fear that third-person therapeutic results may from time to time scale better than meantAddressed a reported fear that gamers have been from time to time being teleported to random puts right through cutscenes when status on particular spots in a mapAddressed a reported fear that the unsuitable icon was once displayed when confirming in Japanese on PlayStation 4Addressed a reported fear that merchandise playing cards would from time to time stay provide at the display screen after selecting up an merchandiseAddressed a reported fear that movies may every now and then seem corrupt on StadiaAddressed a reported fear the place sure key inputs would no longer be approved correctly on StadiaAddressed a reported fear that the joinable standing of a sport on Stadia may well be erroneousAddressed a reported fear with unsuitable key glyphs appearing when returning to the Main Menu on StadiaNativized earlier scorching fixes

Missions

Addressed a perceived development blocker after coming into Lectra City from any other map after finishing the “Collect Batteries” function of “Kill KillaVolt”Addressed a perceived development blocker that from time to time befell right through the “Return toppings to Tina” function of “Hammerlocked”Addressed a perceived development blocker that would every now and then happen after leaving and re-entering the map right through the “Check dead drop” function of “Going Rogue”Addressed a reported fear the place conversation may well be time and again precipitated if the participant loaded into any other map whilst at the function “Take alternate path” right through “Footsteps of Giants” on Desolation’s EdgeAddressed a perceived development blocker right through the “Loot Vault” function with Typhon right through “Footsteps of Giants”Addressed a reported fear the place a participant with lively missions may get started a consultation and not using a tracked undertaking if their prior to now tracked undertaking may no longer be tracked

Hotfix Notes

Addressed a reported fear that the “Emergency Response” perk was once expanding Shield Recharge Delay, quite than lowering itAddressed a reported fear that the gang audio was once every now and then coming from a separate location whilst chasing down CarnivoraAdded blockers to stop gamers from from time to time escaping the map with out loss of life when leaping off the brink of a cliff in CarnivoraAddressed a reported fear that gamers may stroll thru a wall of rocks in CarnivoraAdded blockers to stop gamers from escaping the map close to the Apollyon Transit Station New-U in Neon ArterialAddressed a reported fear that the Gunner may every now and then get caught in the second one space of the Proving GroundsAddressed a reported fear that gamers may from time to time break out the Skag of Survival boss space in The Proving GroundsAddressed a reported fear that the Siren may break out the map whilst the usage of the “Downfall” skill in Cistern of Slaughter and the Destroyer’s RiftAddressed a reported fear that the general satellite tv for pc dish would no longer seem for the participant to spoil at sure distances right through “Bad Reception”Addressed a reported fear that gamers have been not able to wreck an Eridium crystal cluster in AmbermireAddressed a reported fear the place purpose help was once snapping aggressively at the heart of an enemy when combating the Blue Fire and Red Rain boss enemies right through “Slaughterstar 3000”

The major options for nowadays’s replace come with the cap build up and the Broken Hearts Day tournament. While gamers might recognize the shift from max 50 to 53 and the extra Skill Points to make stronger your construct, it is price noting that this build up additionally affects equipment leveling too. That way all of the high-level equipment you might have simply farmed right through the Red Chest tournament has simply turn out to be out of date. Three ranges is not precisely an enormous discrepancy on the subject of a gun’s efficiency, however the distinction will subject to perfectionists. As for the development, Broken Hearts Day feels like a very easy strategy to get cool cosmetics for finishing any job you’ll in a different way do.

On the tweaks and refinements aspect of the equation, high-level gamers have so much to feel free about. True Takedown mode is right here, providing professional squads without equal raid problem. Also, with the added skill to disable Guardian Rank Perks, stat junkies shall be higher ready to control skills that depend on decrease protect counts. Your buddies at decrease ranges can also be happy you might be no longer decimating the whole thing in co-op as neatly. Borderlands Three replace 1.09 does not completely reinvent the wheel, however it brings some cool adjustments to the sport for the month of February.

What are your ideas in this new replace for Borderlands 3? Does the rest within the patch notes wonder you? Tell us within the feedback segment!