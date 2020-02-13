Barclays: Regulators probe chief executive over Epstein links
Barclays stated regulators are investigating links between its chief executive and intercourse wrongdoer Jeffrey Epstein.
The investigation into Jes Staley’s links with Epstein will have a look at his “characterisation to the company of his relationship” with Epstein.
Mr Staley has the “full confidence” of the financial institution’s board, it stated.
Epstein died in a New York jail mobile on 10 August as he awaited his trial on intercourse trafficking fees.
The Financial Conduct Authority, which seems into unhealthy behaviour within the City, and the Prudential Regulation Authority, which oversees monetary steadiness, are the regulators investigating the financial institution.