Ayanna Maertens-Griffin, Joel Bianda Found Slain on Highway

Authorities are in search of leads within the “tragic deaths” of a tender Virginia couple who had been fatally shot and located in the course of a rural freeway over the weekend, police stated Wednesday.

Ayanna Maertens-Griffin, 19, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Joel Bianda, had been discovered lifeless round 2:51 a.m. on Saturday on Route 58 in Halifax County after government had been referred to as to the realm to research a deadly automotive crash, Virginia State Police instructed The Daily Beast.

The couple was once discovered “lying in the grass” close to Biada’s silver 2009 Nissan, which was once parked within the median on a “fairly isolated” stretch of freeway, government stated.

“So many things running through my head. It’s, you know, from one extreme to the other,” George Maertens Aramayo, Ayanna’s father, instructed WSLS. “I definitely now understand the words of, ‘a parent’s true nightmare.’”

While the couple’s respectable reason for dying has no longer been launched pending an post-mortem by means of the clinical examiner’s workplace, government showed that their deaths weren’t brought about by means of the automobile operating into the median. Family contributors instructed NBC Washington that Maertens-Griffin and Biada—who had been using to pick out up a chum 4 hours away in Danville, Virginia—had been discovered with gunshot wounds to the top.

Authorities at the moment are scrambling to search out any data or suspects associated with the crime and consider there was once a 2d automobile concerned within the incident. It was once no longer right away recognized if the second one automobile is suspected of foul play.

“I hope that whoever is responsible for this is caught and, you know, punished to the fullest extent,” Melissa Griffin, her mom, instructed WSLS. “I don’t think it’s fair that whoever did this is still breathing while my daughter isn’t.”

Her mom added she ultimate spoke to her daughter on Friday—however hadn’t observed her since October, for the 18th anniversary of the dying of Ayanna’s dual sister.

Maertens-Griffin, who graduated from highschool at 16, was once taking pc science categories at Northern Virginia Community College and lately moved to Fairfax County. The 19-year-old’s father stated that as an alternative of having married this week, he’s making plans his daughter’s funeral.

“Ayanna was a very loving and extremely intelligent child who was a huge goofball! She always had a smile on her face,” her aunt, Kassie Rich, stated in a remark. “Her whole future was ahead of her. I can go on and on about how great of a kid she was.”

Bianda, who sought after to pursue a occupation in tune, died slightly over two weeks after his 21st birthday, his brother stated.

“Joel’s dream was to make it big with his music and to be able to make enough money to take care and move others. He loved us with all of his heart,” his brother, Ariane Bianda, stated in a remark. “He was a hard-headed stubborn man, but he was so caring and would gladly lay his life down for us.”

“He was my best friend and my rock and I only want the best for him,” he added.