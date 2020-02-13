After Sanders Wins New Hampshire, Democratic Lawmaker Says ‘South Carolinians Don’t Want Socialism’

South Carolina Representative Joe Cunningham stated Wednesday that he disagrees with the proposals set forth by way of Democratic presidential candidate Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, equating them with “socialism.”

Cunningham, one among two Democratic representatives from South Carolina, declined to provide his endorsement to a candidate in a observation to The Post and Courier however did say, “Bernie Sanders will not be the nominee.”

“South Carolinians don’t want socialism,” Cunningham stated. “We want to know how you are going to get things done and how you are going to pay for them. Bernie’s proposals to raise taxes on almost everyone is not something the Lowcountry wants and not something I’d ever support.”

South Carolina is predicted to carry its presidential number one on the finish of February.

Newsweek reached out to Cunningham and Sanders for remark however didn't obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

Sanders, who has described himself as a “democratic socialist,” stated in a June 2019 speech that his socialist proclivities would open him as much as “massive attacks.”

“Let me be clear,” Sanders stated. “I do understand that I and other progressives will face massive attacks from those who attempt to use the word ‘socialism’ as a slur, but I should also tell you that I have faced and overcome these attacks for decades, and I am not the only one.”

In the similar cope with, Sanders outlined democratic socialism as “the moral conviction to choose a different path, a higher path, a path of compassion, justice and love.”

Sanders is these days the frontrunner within the Democratic race after a victory within the New Hampshire primaries Tuesday. He defeated first runner-up former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg by way of virtually 4,000 votes and won 9 state delegates.

According to the tax plan posted on Sanders’ website online, any American couple who has a internet price of lower than $32 million would no longer see a tax build up. Sanders is a proponent of a wealth tax, which might start with a 1 p.c tax on a married couple with a internet price above $32 million. That tax would move up incrementally in line with the quantity of wealth, with an eight p.c tax levied in opposition to wealth over $10 billion.

However, Sanders has no longer totally mentioned how he intends to pay for his “Medicare for All” plan, the common well being care program that has shaped the center piece of his marketing campaign. Under that regulation, Sanders claims there can be no networks, premiums or deductibles. Medicare would even be expanded below the plan to incorporate dental, imaginative and prescient and psychological well being remedy.

Other Democrats have pop out in opposition to Sanders’ model of the proposed regulation claiming it isn’t practical.

At the February Democratic debate in New Hampshire, former Vice President Joe Biden stated, “Bernie says you have to bring people together and we have to have Medicare for All. And he says he wrote the damn thing, but he’s unwilling to say what the damn thing is going to cost.”