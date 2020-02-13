A Top WH Official, a Pentagon Lobbyist, and a ‘Pawn Star’ Tried to Enlist Trump in a West Wing Reality Show

We’ve were given a particular deal with for PAY DIRT readers this week. This tale is customized from my new e-book Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump’s Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington (Viking), co-authored with my colleague Asawin Suebsaeng. You can pick out up your replica right here.

Mercedes Schlapp just about at all times saved her West Wing administrative center door open, so it was once peculiar in mid-2018 when, after inviting her colleague Cliff Sims to a assembly with a few folks he’d by no means met sooner than, Mercy (as colleagues know her) closed the door in the back of them. Even Sims’ presence on the assembly was once a bit peculiar, acquaintances of every remarked to us; he and Schlapp weren’t out-and-proud inside enemies, however their courting wasn’t precisely heat both. But she stated she sought after Sims’ lend a hand with one thing, so he made the trek of a dozen or so toes from his administrative center to hers.

Schlapp sat in the back of her table as Sims took a chair in opposition to the wall. She made introductions. Sims was once seated subsequent to Van Hipp, a former chairman of the South Carolina GOP and certainly one of D.C.’s premier Pentagon lobbyists. On a small sofa in the administrative center had been two folks one would generally be shocked to to find in the Trump White House: Rick Harrison, co-owner of Las Vegas’ World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, higher recognized for his starring function in the History Channel sequence Pawn Stars, and, sitting beside him, an worker of his manufacturing corporate.