‘Years of misconduct and fraudulent activity:’ Nissan is suing its ex-chair Ghosn for $91 million





Nissan Motor Co. is stepping up its pursuit of claims in opposition to former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, suing for 10 billion yen ($91 million) in damages from the previous chief of the Japanese automaker and its alliance with Renault SA.

The lawsuit filed in Yokohama District Court seeks to “recover a significant part of the monetary damages inflicted on the company by its former Chairman as a result of years of his misconduct and fraudulent activity,” Nissan stated in a remark Wednesday. The quantity of the declare would possibly upward push relying on fines and consequences that Nissan might be obliged to pay, the carmaker added.

Ghosn was once arrested in November 2018 on fees of monetary wrongdoing, and confronted trial in Japan till creating a dramatic get away to Lebanon on the finish of December. Nissan and Japanese prosecutors declare the previous auto govt under-reported his source of revenue and used corporate cash for individual achieve, fees which Ghosn has denied.

The damages sought by way of Nissan, if effectively reclaimed, may just constitute an important phase of Ghosn’s internet value. The former auto govt’s fortune is calculated to be about $70 million, down from round $120 million on the time of his first courtroom look a 12 months in the past, in step with estimates by way of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Representatives for Ghosn didn’t instantly reply to messages in the hunt for touch upon Nissan’s announcement.

“The legal actions form part of Nissan’s policy of holding Ghosn accountable for the harm and financial losses incurred by the company as a result of his misconduct,” the Yokohama-based corporate stated.

Nissan isn’t the one birthday party intent on going after Ghosn. Masako Mori, Japan’s justice minister, stated just lately that she’s going to “never give up” on bringing Ghosn to trial, even supposing the rustic has thus far made little development on its efforts to have him returned from Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn, for his phase, is pursuing claims in opposition to Nissan, pronouncing he was once wrongly disregarded from the carmaker’s Dutch unit and by way of a three way partnership referred to as Nissan-Mitsubishi BV. He is claiming 15 million euros ($16.4 million) in misplaced source of revenue.

The 65-year-old, who was once dealing with two trials on fees of monetary misconduct in Japan, jumped bail and fled the rustic past due ultimate 12 months with the assist of a safety element led by way of a former Green Beret. Ghosn has since accused executives at Nissan of plotting with prosecutors in Japan to have him unjustly arrested.

The 10 billion yen general that Nissan is in the hunt for is in response to bills made to or by way of Ghosn, together with “the use of overseas residential property without paying rent, private use of corporate jets, payments to his sister, payments to his personal lawyer in Lebanon,” in addition to prices associated with the investigation into his movements, and criminal and regulatory charges.

Nissan filed a civil lawsuit in opposition to Ghosn within the British Virgin Islands in August 2019, in the hunt for damages and the name of a luxurious yacht. Nissan additionally stated it is going to pursue separate criminal motion over “groundless and defamatory remarks made by Ghosn in comments to the media following his escape to Lebanon in violation of his bail conditions in Japan.”

