Yankees’ Gary Sanchez Takes Shot at Astros’ Jose Altuve, ‘If I Hit a Home Run to Send My Team to the World Series, They Can Rip Off My Pants’

Yankees’ Gary Sanchez takes shot at Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve over groups’ signal stealing scandal

During the first days of the MLB’s spring coaching, New York Yankees’ catcher Gary Sanchez spoke on the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal and took a refined jab at Astros’ 2d baseman Jose Altuve.

“I can tell you this, if I hit a home run to send my team to the World Series, they can rip off my pants. They can rip off anything,” Sanchez mentioned when requested about Altuve’s walk-off house run in opposition to the Yankees in the 2019 American League Championship Series, which despatched the crew to the World Series.

Gary Sanchez was asked about Jose Altuve's HR in ALCS Game 6: "I can tell you this, if I hit a home run to send my team to the World Series, they can rip off my pants. They can rip off anything."

Following the MLB’s investigation into the Astros, which discovered them accountable of the use of digital strategies to thieve opposing groups’ indicators, a selection of different speculations surfaced, together with person who accused the crew and in particular Altuve, of dressed in buzzers underneath their uniforms that might relay alerts through vibrating.

The buzzer hypothesis started after a Twitter account claiming to be the niece of former Astro Carlos Beltran mentioned some Astros avid gamers had been dressed in the buzzers underneath their jerseys. Screenshots of the tweets had been posted through Twitter person Jomboy.

Soon after, movies of Altuve’s walk-off house run had been posted to Twitter, the place he can also be noticed rounding the 3rd baseline, telling his teammates, who had been ready to have fun with him at house plate, now not to take off his jersey. In addition, as an alternative of celebrating together with his crew on the box after sending them to the World Series, Altuve went immediately to the crew’s clubhouse, sparking extra theories about the buzzer.

This is video after Altuve hit the walkoff HR against Chapman in Game 6 of the ALCS. He approaches home plate adamantly telling his teammates not to rip off his jersey and he ran directly to the tunnel instead of celebrating. He was hiding a buzzer

After the recreation, Altuve used to be requested through The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal why he advised his teammates to now not take his jersey off. Altuve laughed the query off and mentioned, “I don’t know, I’m too shy. Last time they did that I got in trouble with my wife.”

Here's Ken Rosenthal, who broke the news of the Astros cheating scandal, asking Jose Altuve why he was telling teammates not to rip his jersey off after the walk-off home run in Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS:

During his most up-to-date interview, Sanchez famous the other movies of the buzzer hypothesis and mentioned, “I’ve seen a lot of videos. I’ve seen them all. People send them to me all the time.”

Following the other theories and speculations, the MLB launched a observation pronouncing that the “MLB explored wearable devices during the investigation but found no evidence to substantiate it.”

In addition to the MLB’s observation, Altuve, Astros’ 3rd baseman Alex Bregman and previous Astros’ supervisor A.J. Hinch additionally spoke on the buzzer speculations.

“That’s really ridiculous,” Altuve mentioned when requested about the buzzers. “The MLB did their investigation; they did not to find the rest.

When Bregman used to be requested about it, he answered through pronouncing “no” and calling the speculations “silly.”

During a fresh interview with MLB Network, Hinch used to be requested about Astros avid gamers dressed in buzzers and whilst he did not totally deny the speculations, he mentioned that he “believed” the commissioner’s findings that there used to be no proof of wearable units.

Despite the other feedback denying the use of buzzers through the Astros, Sanchez and Yankees’ head trainer Aaron Boone consider there nonetheless is also fact to it.

According to Jack Curry of the Yankees’ YES Network, Boone continues to be now not totally satisfied that the Astros did not use buzzers and referred to it as the “nice unknown.”

Boone isn't completely convinced the Astros avoided using buzzers to cheat on identifying pitches. Called it part of the "great unknown."

