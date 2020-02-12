With Andrew Yang Out of Presidential Race, Where Will His Supporters Go?

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang dropped out of the Democratic number one race Tuesday after early effects from New Hampshire confirmed him with a disappointing end, leaving some to marvel which applicants his supporters may just finally end up backing.

Yang suspended his marketing campaign after early ends up in the principle confirmed him incomes not up to three % of the vote. His supporters will now have to make a choice whether or not to change their allegiance to any of the remainder box of applicants nonetheless operating for the Democratic nomination.

A ballot from past due January instructed that 42 % of Yang supporters would refuse to strengthen any Democratic nominee rather then Yang, whilst nine % mentioned their selection would rely at the nominee. Out of the supporters keen to change, former Vice President Joe Biden was once their best choice with 30 % strengthen with Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2nd with 27 %.

Yang’s marketing campaign temporarily received a fiercely dependable team of supporters, who name themselves the “Yang Gang,” in spite of the candidate having no earlier political revel in.

Yang’s signature proposal for common fundamental source of revenue and a focal point on “humanity first” and problems associated with automation prominent him from the huge Democratic box, however through Tuesday night time, his diminishing possibilities of successful the nomination had change into obvious.

“I am the math guy, and it is clear by the numbers that we are not going to win this race,” mentioned Yang to his New Hampshire supporters, “I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win, and so tonight I am announcing that I am suspending my campaign for president.”

Andrew Yang speaks to the gang at a marketing campaign match in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 8, 2020.

Justin Sullivan/Getty

Yang has in the past mentioned that he was once a Sanders supporter right through the 2016 Democratic number one, including that many of his supporters might transfer allegiance to the senator if he had been to drop out of the race.

“I think that Bernie and I do have a lot of overlap in support so it wouldn’t be surprising to me if many of our supporters head in that direction,” Yang instructed newshounds on January 29.

It is unclear whether or not Yang will select to endorse some other candidate in the principle; he mentioned he would strengthen whoever the Democratic nominee is within the common election.

Although Yang supporters could also be prone to vote for a Democrat within the common election in the event that they do take part, his base additionally contains a big quantity of independents and conservatives. Some voted for President Donald Trump in 2016.

Backers of the opposite Democratic applicants temporarily started relationship Yang Supporters on Twitter after the announcement, however just a few instantly declared their new allegiances at the social media platform.

“I’m sad to see @AndrewYang drop out, as I’m an early #yanggang member. I’ll be joining the Bernie camp now (where I was in 2016). Hope there’s a spot for Yang in a Bernie administration,” tweeted Matt Saincome, founder of the satirical site The Hard Times.

“If Yang drops out, I’m switching to Klobuchar. If Bernie gets the nomination, I might vote Trump,” tweeted person @redeemedmonkey1 in a while prior to Yang dropped out.

With Yang out of the operating, some of his supporters might select to sit down out the election. For those who do take part, their selection in November might be extra of a referendum on Trump than a desire for a candidate.