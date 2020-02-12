‘Wherever Tom Goes, I Think I Want to Play With Tom’

While showing on a Tuesday podcast, free-agent large receiver Antonio Brown despatched a message to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady suggesting that he needs to play with him subsequent season.

“Wherever Tom goes, man, I think I want to play with Tom,” Brown stated whilst showing at the Complex Sports podcast Load Management. He additionally stated the 2 may have standout yr in combination, with “20 touchdowns, 25 maybe, 2,000 yards.”

Both avid gamers’ futures within the NFL are these days unknown. During this previous season, Brown performed one recreation with the Patriots and Brady however used to be launched after sexual attack allegations towards him surfaced. He is beneath investigation by means of the NFL, and even though he does signal with a group earlier than the approaching season, he might be positioned at the commissioner’s exempt listing, which might bar him from enjoying.

On the opposite hand, Brady, a six-time Super Bowl–successful quarterback, may just change into a loose agent for the primary time in his 20-year occupation in March if he does no longer achieve a freelance settlement with the Patriots. Despite the standard hypothesis surrounding his doable signing to a brand new group, it’s unclear the place he’s going to land.

Antonio Brown celebrates with Tom Brady after catching a landing in the second one quarter of the New England Patriots’ recreation towards the Miami Dolphins on September 15, 2019, in Miami.

Eric Espada/Getty

Brown could also be coming off of a contemporary arrest after an incident involving a shifting truck driving force at his Florida house, which introduced housebreaking and battery fees. He used to be additionally ordered to get a psychological well being analysis. While talking at the podcast, he famous that whilst Brady “is a great supporter,” he’s “not happy about everything I’ve done.”

This isn’t the primary time Brady’s toughen for the all-pro large receiver has been publicized.

After Brown used to be launched by means of the Patriots in September 2019, Brady made it recognized that he sought after to assist him rebound. “I liked him. We had a great rapport when were here,” Brady informed the Boston Herald in November. “I’m trying to support him to be the best person he can be, that’s all.”

This could also be no longer the primary time Brown has made it recognized that he would love to play with Brady once more. Following the Patriots’ go out from the playoffs after shedding to the Tennessee Titans, Brown tweeted: “2020 Only want to play with @TomBrady or no play.”

“Call me,” Brown added in a reaction to a video of Brady speaking about his long term.

A couple of weeks later in January, Brown as soon as once more spoke about enjoying with the quarterback in an Instagram publish appearing the 2 all over their one recreation in combination.

“Want to play more than ever 2020 wherever @TomBrady go,” Brown wrote within the caption.