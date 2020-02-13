Wednesday Jackpot is $70 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 02/12/20 is $70 million. The Wednesday night time drawing will likely be in a while after 11 p.m.

This web page may also be bookmarked and refreshed to look when you cling the profitable numbers. Tonight’s 02/12/20 Powerball jackpot is estimated at $70 million, with a money choice of $49.eight million. The jackpot may build up if gross sales additional lottery projections, in line with officers.

The profitable numbers on Saturday (02/08/20) for the $60 million Powerball jackpot had been: 35-49-50-59-66 with a Powerball of 06. The Power Play used to be 2x.

There used to be no grand prize winner on Saturday, nor had been there any tickets offered that matched all 5 white balls—lacking out at the pink Powerball—for the second one prize of $1 million.

The remaining grand prize winner used to be two weeks in the past on 01/29/20. The price tag used to be offered at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida hit the numbers for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money choice of $274.6 million. That 7-Eleven retailer will obtain $100,000 for promoting the profitable price tag.

The remaining grand prize profitable price tag earlier than that used to be offered in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 instances earlier than the Bonita Springs price tag used to be bought on January 29, 2020.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets offered in Texas all through January 2020. Neither of the tickets had been winners, and the jackpot stored hovering for every recreation within the new yr.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, without reference to the jackpot dimension—in line with Powerball’s website online.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each Wednesday and Saturday, and one in all America’s two greatest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can take a look at the numbers for this night, or any previous profitable numbers, at the authentic Powerball website online.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $40 million after a jackpot is gained, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 strategy to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions website online for more info, or to test any attainable previous numbers.

There are 9 tactics to win cash all through the Powerball. Just getting the powerball and not using a different numbers will pay out $4, and much more if the ability play is purchased for an additional greenback. The identical payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for 2 right kind numbers with the powerball, or 3 right kind numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the pink powerball is no longer right kind, then the payout is $1 million, with a fair upper payout if the ability play is selected.

Wednesday night time we will be able to publish the Powerball 02/12/20 drawing payouts and inform if there used to be a winner and the place that winner got here from, if that is so.

Here are the all time best Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets offered in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price tag offered in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price tag offered in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two profitable tickets had been drawn, one offered in Iowa and one offered in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price tag offered in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two profitable tickets had been drawn, one offered in Missouri and one offered in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets offered in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico