Tuesday Jackpot is $202 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 02/11/20 is $202 million, and the drawing can be held at 11 p.m. ET this night.

For the most recent effects after they occur Tuesday night time, stay this web page bookmarked and refresh it to peer in the event you cling the profitable numbers.

Tonight’s 02/11/20 jackpot is $202 million, with a cash-value choice of $142.zero million. The general jackpot may building up relying at the collection of tickets offered across the nation previous to the drawing.

The profitable numbers on Friday (02/07/20) for the $187 million jackpot have been: 09-14-27-36-52 with a Mega Ball of 04. The Megaplier was once 3x.

There was once no grand prize winner from Friday’s drawing, however there have been 3 tickets that matched the primary 5 white balls for the sport’s moment prize. Two of the ones tickets have been offered in Arizona and New York for a moment prize of $1 million. A 3rd price tag offered in Oklahoma bought the Megaplier for an additional $1, making their second-prize price tag price $Three million.

There have been 17 tickets that matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 0.33 prize. One of the ones bought the Megaplier for an additional $1 for third-prize winnings of $30,000.

The closing Mega Millions grand prize winner was once Tuesday 12/17/19 for $372 million with a price tag offered in Ohio. The recreation reset to the $40 minimal for the 12/20/19 drawing, and there was no grand prize winner in 3 weeks now.

Prior to that, a $227 million price tag was once offered on 09/24/19 within the town of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin. The winner from close by Leander got here ahead to assert that prize, however they needed to stay nameless.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets offered in Texas all through January 2020. Neither of the tickets have been winners, and the jackpot stored hovering for each and every recreation within the new yr.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery each and every Tuesday and Friday night time, and it is one in all America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Mega Millions jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or extra with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 in line with line, and odds of profitable with a $2 Mega Millions price tag are one in 303 million. For additional information on Mega Millions, or to test your previous numbers, discuss with its web page.

Powerball is the opposite multi-state lottery, and it additionally begins at $40 million. Its drawings happen in a while after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball web page for more info, or to test previous profitable numbers.

Tuesday night time we will be able to publish the Mega Millions 02/11/20 drawing payouts and inform if there was once a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the highest 10 Mega Millions Jackpots up to now:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL