Trump Iran Man Brian Hook Met With a Former Terror Group’s Rep After Soleimani Strike

The Trump management’s most sensible authentic overseeing Iran coverage met with a consultant of a debatable Iranian dissident crew weeks after a U.S. strike killed Iran’s most sensible army chief.

Brian Hook, a senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the U.S. Special Representative for Iran, met on January 31 with Robert G. Joseph, a former senior State authentic who now represents the National Council of Resistance of Iran, in step with a overseas agent submitting that Joseph submitted to the Justice Department this week. The NCRI is the political arm of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran—frequently identified by means of Farsi acronym, MEK—a crew that seeks regime exchange in Iran and used to be at the U.S. executive’s authentic checklist of overseas terrorist organizations till 2012.

Joseph’s assembly with Hook got here simply a few weeks after a U.S. airstrike killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most sensible army commander. The MEK had lengthy observed Soleimani as certainly one of Iran’s most important villains. In a weblog publish hailing his loss of life, the NCRI described him as “an infamous symbol of the regime’s intimidation and murder.”

Soleimani used to be “directly responsible for killing some of my MEK people,” Rudy Giuliani, a long-time best friend of the crowd, informed The Daily Beast in January. “We don’t like him very much.”

Yet, within the wake of that strike, Pompeo circulated a memo barring American officers from assembly with representatives of the MEK, mentioning its debatable historical past—it allegedly performed a position within the assassination of 3 U.S. Army officials and 3 extra civilian contractors—and deficient public status in Iran.

Neither Hook nor the State Department press administrative center replied to requests for additional info at the assembly. Joseph additionally didn’t reply to a request for remark.

The assembly with Hook used to be certainly one of 3 of U.S. executive contacts reported in Joseph’s semi-annual submitting below the Foreign Agent Registration Act, however the one one who came about after the Soleimani strike. Joseph additionally reported assembly with Hook in September, and the next month with Tim Morrison, a former White House National Security Council authentic who oversaw coverage in Ukraine and Eastern Europe. Morrison declined to remark at the assembly.

Joseph’s FARA submitting does now not come with any main points on what used to be mentioned at each and every of the ones conferences. In normal, he informed the Justice Department, he labored to “provide advice to NCRI officials on a range of issues, including: how best to counter false narratives about NCRI; how to improve the reach and effectiveness of the NCRI work on Iran’s sponsorship ofterrorism, regional aggression and its nuclear program; and how to advance the cause of building a free and democratic Iran.”

Joseph additionally “provid[ed] advice to strengthen the protection and security of former Iranian refugee residents from the former U.S. military camp at Camp Liberty in Baghdad, Iraq, who are now residing outside Tirana, Albania,” in step with his Justice Department submitting.

The NCRI is headquartered in Paris and staffed by means of Iranian expatriates and exiles, lots of whom have confronted brutal remedy by means of the Iranian regime. The crew’s website online describes it because the MEK’s “umbrella coalition.”

The MEK has lengthy labored to ingratiate itself with key U.S. policymakers, mainly overseas coverage hawks who percentage a mistrust of the Iranian regime. It has cast ties with a collection of officers who’ve served in or instructed the Trump management, together with Giuliani and previous National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Pompeo himself spoke at an tournament that integrated MEK representatives remaining yr. But in January, after Soleimani used to be killed, he cautioned diplomats in opposition to attractive with both the MEK or the NCRI. “Direct U.S. government engagement with these groups could prove counterproductive to our policy goal of seeking a comprehensive deal with the Iranian regime that addresses its destabilizing behavior,” Pompeo wrote in a memo despatched to each and every U.S. embassy.

Days later, State perceived to stroll again the ones feedback. It despatched a cable to U.S. diplomats, as reported by means of The Daily Beast on the time, that didn’t point out the MEK or the NCRI by means of title, however left the door open to engagement with the teams. It merely instructed U.S. officers to “use good judgement” in taking such conferences.

“Posts should welcome opportunities to meet with and learn from members of the Iranian diaspora community,” instructed the cable, which explicitly outdated Pompeo’s memo. “After 40 years of repression and violence at the hands of the Ayatollahs, the Iranian people’s pride in their history has not diminished nor has their resolve to celebrate it in the face of the Islamic republic’s abuses.”

Joseph is a longtime NCRI best friend, and signed as much as foyer without delay for the crowd in January 2019. He informed DOJ on the time that he deliberate to “interact with Albanian officials, U.S. Embassy, State Department staff, White House, and any other U.S. personnel as required, as well as UN officials.” He’s being paid $15,000 monthly for his services and products.

Prior to his personal sector paintings, Joseph oversaw nuclear nonproliferation and hands keep an eye on insurance policies as a senior authentic in George W. Bush’s State Department. He took a exhausting line on Iran in that place, in step with contemporaneous reviews.

More not too long ago, at an NCRI tournament in March 2019, Joseph expressed his hope that Tehran’s executive would quickly fall. “The efforts that are being made by…many in this room, I am confident, will result in the rebirth of the great Persian nation and light replacing the darkness,” he stated. “The darkness that is brought to us by the brutal, repressive dictatorship of the Mullahs.”

—with further reporting by means of Erin Banco