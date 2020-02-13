Donald Trump’s public intervention in Roger Stone’s sentencing has little to do with Roger Stone’s destiny, and the whole lot to do with Trump’s effort to render each and every governmental authority with the exception of for his personal a sham.

That contains the authority, and equity, of the justice gadget.

The contempt is the level. There is each and every reason why to be expecting that Trump will pardon Stone earlier than he units foot in jail, even supposing the grimy trickster receives a low sentence for his very severe crimes, which entailed obstructing inquiries into Trump’s personal misconduct.