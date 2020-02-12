The superstar investor behind some of Battery Ventures’s largest exits





We communicate so much about horny project capital companies and the (shopper) corporations they again. You know what’s sexier? Making chilly, onerous money.

Since its founding in 1983, B2B tech-focused funding company

Battery Ventures has invested in 426 corporations (aside from seed offers),

leading to 61 general preliminary public choices and 167 M&A occasions.

Now, the company is pronouncing a brand new $1.2 billion for its

flagship fund, Battery Ventures XIII, and an extra $800 million for a facet

fund that may spend money on later-stage expansion and buyout offers. Battery will

make investments throughout B2B utility, data infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

While different media retailers have already reported information of the

price range, I need to draw your consideration to somebody specifically: Chelsea Stoner,

the overall spouse who has been integral to some of Battery’s largest exits in

contemporary days.

Stoner is a expansion investor who has risen during the ranks

at Battery to transform the primary (and best) feminine spouse within the company’s 37-year

historical past. She incessantly pursues software-healthcare corporations in markets that so much

of different buyers omit.

Stoner assists in keeping a low profile, and after I interviewed her for Term Sheet’s ‘5 Qs with a Dealmaker,’ she used to be no longer too eager about self-promotion. But her spectacular monitor report speaks for itself. Stoner has had a number of hefty exits through the years—Glassdoor used to be bought for $1.2 billion, Intacct for $850 million, and Brightree for $800 million. Groupon, Guidewire, Marketo, Avalara, and RealPage all IPOed. Her different portfolio corporations, together with WebPT, Data Innovations, and ClearCare, had been additionally bought however their monetary phrases weren’t disclosed.

Brightree’s CEO credit Stoner and her group for serving to spice up the corporate’s revenues from $eight million to over $100 million. “We do deals for a living, so we should be able to be on the ground helping them execute acquisitions,” she instructed Term Sheet in 2018. “In Brightree’s example, I was helping them develop relationships with acquisition targets, create models, and negotiate the docs.”

Although Stoner’s been flying beneath the radar for lots of

years, she’s an investor you don’t need to guess towards.

WHAT’S UP WITH AIRBNB? The Wall Street Journal published

a story yesterday claiming that Airbnb misplaced $322 million over the primary

9 months of remaining 12 months. The losses may just doubtlessly harm Airbnb’s valuation

because it seems to be to move public later this 12 months. You can read

the fullstory here, and I’ll have extra research in this the next day to come.

