The superstar investor behind some of Battery Ventures’s largest exits
This article in the beginning ran in Term Sheet, Fortune’s publication about offers and dealmakers. Sign up right here.
We communicate so much about horny project capital companies and the (shopper) corporations they again. You know what’s sexier? Making chilly, onerous money.
Since its founding in 1983, B2B tech-focused funding company
Battery Ventures has invested in 426 corporations (aside from seed offers),
leading to 61 general preliminary public choices and 167 M&A occasions.
Now, the company is pronouncing a brand new $1.2 billion for its
flagship fund, Battery Ventures XIII, and an extra $800 million for a facet
fund that may spend money on later-stage expansion and buyout offers. Battery will
make investments throughout B2B utility, data infrastructure, and cybersecurity.
While different media retailers have already reported information of the
price range, I need to draw your consideration to somebody specifically: Chelsea Stoner,
the overall spouse who has been integral to some of Battery’s largest exits in
contemporary days.
Stoner is a expansion investor who has risen during the ranks
at Battery to transform the primary (and best) feminine spouse within the company’s 37-year
historical past. She incessantly pursues software-healthcare corporations in markets that so much
of different buyers omit.
Stoner assists in keeping a low profile, and after I interviewed her for Term Sheet’s ‘5 Qs with a Dealmaker,’ she used to be no longer too eager about self-promotion. But her spectacular monitor report speaks for itself. Stoner has had a number of hefty exits through the years—Glassdoor used to be bought for $1.2 billion, Intacct for $850 million, and Brightree for $800 million. Groupon, Guidewire, Marketo, Avalara, and RealPage all IPOed. Her different portfolio corporations, together with WebPT, Data Innovations, and ClearCare, had been additionally bought however their monetary phrases weren’t disclosed.
Brightree’s CEO credit Stoner and her group for serving to spice up the corporate’s revenues from $eight million to over $100 million. “We do deals for a living, so we should be able to be on the ground helping them execute acquisitions,” she instructed Term Sheet in 2018. “In Brightree’s example, I was helping them develop relationships with acquisition targets, create models, and negotiate the docs.”
Although Stoner’s been flying beneath the radar for lots of
years, she’s an investor you don’t need to guess towards.
WHAT’S UP WITH AIRBNB? The Wall Street Journal published
a story yesterday claiming that Airbnb misplaced $322 million over the primary
9 months of remaining 12 months. The losses may just doubtlessly harm Airbnb’s valuation
because it seems to be to move public later this 12 months. You can read
the fullstory here, and I’ll have extra research in this the next day to come.
Polina Marinova
Twitter: @polina_marinova
Email: polina.marinova@fortune.com