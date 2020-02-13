Televangelist Sells $125 ‘Silver Solution’ as Cure for Coronavirus

A visitor on televangelist Jim Bakker’s display prompt on Wednesday {that a} product offered on Bakker’s web site could be efficient at protective in opposition to and killing the radical coronavirus.

The visitor, naturopathic Dr. Sherrill Sellman, stated that Silver Solution—a product available to buy on Bakker’s internet retailer—has been discovered to be efficient on viruses associated with the only from Wuhan. Further, she stated Silver Solution may bolster an individual’s immune machine and probably make their our bodies much less liable to the virus.

“Well, let’s say [Silver Solution] hasn’t been tested on this strain of the coronavirus, but it’s been tested on other strains of the coronavirus and has been able to eliminate it within 12 hours,” she stated. “Totally eliminate it. Kills it, deactivates it. And then it boosts your immune system so then you can support the recovery, because when you kill the virus, then the immune system comes into action to clear it out. So you want a vibrant immune system as well as an ability to deactivate these viruses.”

Newsweek contacted Sellman by the use of her web site for additional remark and explanation however didn’t obtain a answer prior to newsletter.

The novel coronavirus emerged from the Chinese town in past due 2019. The virus has since unfold to 24 different international locations, together with the United States, regardless that nearly all of the ones inflamed stay in China. As of Wednesday, the virus has inflamed over 45,000 other people and killed a minimum of 1,100, in keeping with the World Health Organization.

According to its web page on Bakker’s web site, Silver Solution is a product that “works faster, longer and more efficiently than other silvers to support your immune system.” Information at the web site does no longer state how the product is for use. It these days sells on Bakker’s web site in numerous applications with a 16-ounce bottle costing 40, however customers can buy bundles of the product that price as much as $300. The label states that the answer comprises deionized water, however no different components.

However, in a similar fashion advertised merchandise additionally come with colloidal silver which in keeping with the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) supplies no recognized well being advantages. Ingesting it could actually purpose unintended effects together with argyria, or discoloration of the outside or different tissue, and deficient absorption of alternative drugs through the frame.

Newsweek may no longer test the declare that Silver Solution helps the immune machine or kills the coronavirus, nor verify that colloidal silver is utilized in Bakker’s answer.

Further, Silver Solution’s web page on Bakker’s website comprises a hyperlink to a caution in particular for citizens of California. Under a California regulation, the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986 (additionally recognized as Proposition 65), the shop is needed to warn that Silver Solution “contains chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm.”

Sellman is a naturopathic physician—a designation distinct from a mainstream scientific physician. Naturopathy, in keeping with data from the other medication college Bastyr University, a “system of primary health care that emphasizes prevention and the self-healing process through the use of natural therapies.”

Naturopathy’s legitimacy is contested. Some pros believe it to be primarily based in pseudoscience, however 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. be offering licenses to naturopathic docs, in keeping with the Association of Accredited Naturopathic Medical Colleges.

The Twitter account of Right Wing Watch shared a clip of the display on its Twitter account Wednesday afternoon. The complete episode of The Jim Bakker Show, “A Close Look At What’s Not Being Said About The Coronavirus (Day 1)” will also be seen at the program’s web site.

Bakker is an evangelist who has made headlines previously for his involvement in a scandal by which he paid a church secretary “hush money” to stay quiet a few sexual come across. He could also be famous for his ardent reinforce for President Donald Trump. He has time and again defended the president in opposition to complaint, and, as The Hill reported, mentioned in 2017 that there could be a 2d American Civil War if Trump have been to be impeached.

Jim Bakker holds up a bottle of Silver Solution on his display on February 12, 2020.

The Jim Bakker Show