Steyer Calls Rumors He is Dropping Out of Democratic Race ‘Ridiculous’

Despite on-line rumors that in brief seemed on Tuesday, billionaire Tom Steyer instructed NBC News that he used to be now not chucking up the sponge of the Democratic race for the presidential nomination.

Steyer, a former hedge fund supervisor from New York, flatly debunked tweets proclaiming his go out from the race as “ridiculous.”

“No. That’s ridiculous. Like there’s also maybe a tweet that I’ve lost my arms and legs, but here they are,” Steyer stated, waving.

Yang’s departure from the race affected Steyer on a non-public degree however he stated he sought after to concentrate on the approaching number one in Nevada and now not if Yang’s supporters would transfer over to his camp.

“I really enjoy and like Andrew Yang,” Steyer stated. “I think he’s somebody who brought a lot of new ideas and fresh energy to this race. He’s also a very nice guy. For selfish reasons, I’m sorry to see him go because I liked spending time with him.”

“I wasn’t thinking about [Yang’s departure] from the standpoint of where his percentages would go,” Steyer added. “My attitude about this is I’ve got to appeal to Nevadans directly. I’ve got to appeal as the person who can beat Trump on the economy and I’ve got to appeal as someone who can work for Nevada.”

While Steyer has spent over $120 million on promoting, the trouble does now not appear to have helped him win supporters within the Iowa caucus or New Hampshire number one. Steyer’s efficiency within the race has been underwhelming thus far. He gained no delegates within the Iowa caucuses and most effective garnered 0.Three p.c of the vote, striking him at the back of Yang.

In a Tuesday observation to Newsweek, Steyer stated initial studies from New Hampshire “show that the race for the Democratic nomination is wide open. Until Nevada and South Carolina have the chance to vote, we won’t know which candidates can build the diverse and unified coalition we need to win in November.”

Democratic presidential nominee Tom Steyer stated Tuesday that rumors about him chucking up the sponge of the race had been “ridiculous.”

Scott Olson/Getty

Steyer left New Hampshire sooner than the general effects of the principle had been introduced to start out his Nevada marketing campaign.

Steyer’s marketing campaign has thinking about his financial insurance policies which he claims would “break the stranglehold that corporations exercise over our government with their money and lobbying power,” in line with his marketing campaign website online.

Steyer has lengthy regarded as President Donald Trump to be a “fraud and failure,” even starting a grassroots marketing campaign to have Trump impeached. At the Ohio Democratic debate in October 2019, Steyer instructed the target market he introduced “the Need to Impeach movement because I knew there was something desperately wrong at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Steyer’s need to usa Trump has ended in a couple of Twitter spats between the 2.

“Impeachment King Steyer (how did that work out?) spent 200 Million Dollars and got less than 1% of the vote in Iowa, and only 3% of the Vote in New Hampshire,” Trump tweeted sooner than the general effects from the New Hampshire number one had been launched. “Could it be that something is just plain missing? Not easy to do what I did, is it?”

Impeachment King Steyer (how did that figure out?) spent 200 Million Dollars and were given not up to 1% of the vote in Iowa, and most effective 3% of the Vote in New Hampshire. Could or not it’s that one thing is simply undeniable lacking? Not simple to do what I did, is it?

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

“Impeached President Trump (how did that work out?) spent 1.5 trillion dollars in tax breaks for corporations and the rich that did nothing for the economy,” Steyer replied. “Could it be that something is just plain missing? Not easy to be this bad at your job.”

Impeached President Trump (how did that figure out?) spent 1.five trillion greenbacks in tax breaks for companies and the wealthy that did not anything for the financial system. Could or not it’s that one thing is simply undeniable lacking? Not simple to be this unhealthy at your activity. https://t.co/Pny8GK0FH9

— Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) February 12, 2020