San Bernardino Cops Chasing Serial Killer Gang Who Killed Middle-School Teacher Nancy Magana and 2-Year-Old

Police in San Bernardino, California, say they imagine that if they are able to crack simply certainly one of 4 brutal, unsolved shootings during the last six months, they’ll clear up all of them.

The killing spree, which is assumed to be gang-related, began at round 2 a.m. on Aug. 17, 2019, when Nancy Magana, a 25-year-old middle-school trainer, was once shot whilst sitting in a pickup truck along with her boyfriend and 5-year-old son in west San Bernardino. Surveillance photos displays a gaggle of unidentified males riding a light-colored sedan close to the truck, which was once stopped within the automobile parking space of an area park. Then two of the lads were given out of the automobile and, with out talking to one another or any person within the car, one guy took out a high-powered weapon and shot immediately in the course of the motive force’s aspect window. Magana’s boyfriend and son survived, however the trainer died at a health center.

“No words were exchanged between Magana and [the people in] that vehicle,” Sgt. Al Tello with San Bernardino police mentioned on the time. “Someone walked up from that car and opened fire on the driver’s side, striking her through no fault of her own. She was just sitting there with her boyfriend.”

Then, just about a month later, on Sept. 14 simply ahead of 7 p.m., a few mile from the place the primary capturing passed off, a person riding a purple Toyota Camry along with his 2-year-old daughter was once shot by means of males in a light-colored sedan whilst riding down a boulevard. He crashed his automobile right into a guard rail. He survived, however the infant didn’t.

Another equivalent assassination-style capturing passed off ahead of 6 a.m. on Jan. 19, when officials discovered 24-year-old Lemon Hamilton lifeless in the course of a boulevard in west San Bernardino after being shot by means of a gaggle of fellows in a automobile. A little while later, a 2nd sufferer, who had it appears fled the scene, confirmed up at a health center for remedy. Police imagine in that incident, gunfire was once exchanged with the crowd of unidentified shooters.

The fourth capturing got here on Jan. 21 when police discovered Israel De La Torre, 24, lifeless at the floor beside the driving force’s aspect of his black 2007 GMC Yukon. A 33-year-old guy who was once with La Torre on the time he was once killed was once discovered lifeless a couple of blocks away, most likely looking to flee the scene, government mentioned. Again, surveillance photos displays a gaggle of fellows in a automobile losing off the killers who ambushed their sufferers ahead of assembly the getaway automobile and fleeing the scene after the sufferers have been lifeless.

Police say they have got best simply hooked up the 5 deaths, which all passed off at the identical aspect of San Bernardino. They are interesting to the general public for witnesses or any person who would possibly know who the group of killers is. “There are people out there that saw these homicides, saw these shootings, that saw what happened, and we need those folks to come forward,” Interim Police Chief Eric McBride mentioned at a information convention Tuesday.

Since the killings started, police have reinforced their protection groups in 5 San Bernardino neighborhoods that experience historically been at risk of gang violence. Officers have arrange 300 neighborhood conferences as a part of an outreach program in hopes of penetrating the wall of silence surrounding the crimes. Since beefing up the police pressure within the space, McBride mentioned the pressure coincidentally solved a slew of different homicides, mentioning the overall of arrests in random homicides from 46 % within the first part of 2019 to 78 % as of January 2020.