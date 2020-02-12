Rose McGowan Rips Natalie Portman’s Oscars Cape: ‘You Are the Problem’

Natalie Portman’s Oscar evening cape, embroidered with the names of snubbed feminine administrators, earned raves on Sunday’s crimson carpet—however now not everybody was once a fan. On Tuesday Rose McGowan railed in opposition to the garment on Facebook, pronouncing that even though Portman likes to speak the communicate of a feminist activist, “I just want her and other actresses to walk the walk.”

Portman won well-liked reward on Sunday for her cloak; it felt like a canny callback to the 2018 Golden Globes, the place the actor first offered the directing class through pronouncing, “And here are the all-male nominees.” But McGowan was once now not so dazzled. Portman’s cape is the “kind of protest that gets rave reviews from the mainstream media for its bravery,” she wrote. “Brave? No, not by a long shot. More like an actress acting the part of someone who cares. As so many of them do.”

“I find Portman’s type of activism deeply offensive to those of us who actually do the work,” McGowan endured. “I’m not writing this out of bitterness, I am writing out of disgust.”

McGowan claims in her submit that Portman has simplest labored with two feminine administrators throughout her occupation, together with herself. As The Hollywood Reporter issues out, Portman has in truth labored with 3 feminine administrators on characteristic motion pictures, now not together with herself—even though two of the ones tasks, THR notes, had been anthology motion pictures that incorporated a couple of administrators. McGowan additionally echoed any other critique some leveled in opposition to Portman since Sunday: Her manufacturing corporate, Handsomecharlie Films, has simplest employed one feminine director (Portman) throughout 8 tasks. As Twitter consumer @ON_Morgan put it, “Amazing gesture! If only the production company she owns and runs would hire female directors other than *Natalie Portman*, then it might not be seen as quite so performative.”

“What is it with actresses of your ilk?” McGowan wrote. “You ‘A-listers’ (🤮) could change the world if you’d take a stand instead of being the problem. Yes, you, Natalie. You are the problem. Lip service is the problem. Fake support of other women is the problem.”

“There is no law that says you need to hire women, work with women, or support women,” McGowan added. “By all means, you do you. But I am saying stop pretending you’re some kind of champion for anything other than yourself. … Until you and your fellow actresses get real, do us all a favor and hang up your embroidered activist cloak, it doesn’t hang right.”

Representatives for Portman didn’t instantly reply to The Daily Beast’s request for remark.