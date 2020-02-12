Popular antivirus software Avast under investigation for selling user browsing histories
Popular antivirus software Avast under investigation for selling user browsing histories

Officials within the Czech Republic have introduced an investigation into Avast, one of the most Internet’s hottest loose antivirus methods, amid accusations the corporate bought the quest historical past of as many as 100 million customers to 3rd events.

Regulators have initiated what they name a “preliminary” investigation of the corporate, that means knowledge collecting is underway. Avast is primarily based within the the Czech Republic however broadly used around the globe.

“There is a suspicion of a serious and extensive breach of the protection of users’ personal data,” mentioned Ivana Janů, president of the Czech place of work for non-public knowledge coverage in a commentary. “Based on the findings, further steps will be taken and general public will be informed in due time.”

The investigation comes following studies from PCMag and Motherboard that Avast was once selling the user knowledge thru its Jumpshot subsidiary. The corporate mentioned it has stripped customers’ non-public main points from the information, however the publications mentioned it was once nonetheless simple to tie the browser histories with explicit customers.

Avast close down Jumpshot in overdue January, apologizing for the practices.

“I realize the recent news about Jumpshot has hurt the feelings of many of you, and rightfully raised a number of questions—including the fundamental question of trust,” mentioned Avast CEO Ondrej Vlcek in a weblog submit on the time. “Protecting people is Avast’s top priority and must be embedded in everything we do in our business and in our products. Anything to the contrary is unacceptable.”

