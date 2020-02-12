Petrol and diesel car sales ban could start in 12 years, says Shapps

The UK’s deliberate ban on sales of latest petrol, diesel or hybrid vehicles could start as early as 2032, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has stated.

Last week, the federal government sparked trade worry after bringing the date ahead from 2040 to 2035 in a bid to hit zero-carbon emission objectives.

But Mr Shapps instructed BBC Radio five are living it could occur through 2035, “or even 2032,” including there can be session.

The SMMT car business frame had prior to now stated the 2035 determine was once “concerning”.

The executive is environment out its proposals in the run-up to a United Nations local weather summit in November.

How will the petrol and diesel car ban paintings?

The summit, referred to as COP26, is being hosted in Glasgow. It is an annual UN-led accumulating set as much as assess growth on tackling local weather trade.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who introduced the 2035 date, stated on the time that the ban would come even previous if imaginable.

The UK has set a goal of emitting just about 0 carbon through 2050. Experts warned that the unique goal date of 2040 would nonetheless depart previous standard vehicles at the roads 10 years later.

Hybrid cars at the moment are incorporated in the proposals, which have been at first introduced in July 2017.

Once the ban comes into impact. most effective electrical or hydrogen vehicles and trucks will likely be to be had.

The Scottish executive does no longer have the ability to ban new petrol and diesel vehicles however has already pledged to “phase out the need” for them through 2032 with measures similar to a diffusion of the charging community for electrical vehicles.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders stated it was once no longer commenting for the instant. Last week, after the ban was once introduced ahead to 2035, SMMT leader govt Mike Hawes stated the transfer was once “extremely concerning”.

He stated: “Manufacturers are fully invested in a zero emissions future… However, with current demand for this still expensive technology still just a fraction of sales, it’s clear that accelerating an already very challenging ambition will take more than industry investment.”