‘Parasite’ Oscar shock made one tiny Korean hedge fund very happy





For a tiny South Korean hedge fund, the shock Oscar win of darkish comedy “Parasite” couldn’t be higher information.

The fund, run via Seoul-based Ryukyung PSG Asset Management Inc., has invested round $500,000 within the film that become the primary foreign-language movie in historical past to win the coveted Oscar for absolute best image. “Parasite” value $11 million to make and has raked in $165 million to this point, and price ticket gross sales are set to climb much more after the award.

The privately-sold fund invests most effective in films allotted via Korea’s CJ Group, and it has returned 72.1% since its release in July 2018, in keeping with knowledge compiled via KB Securities Co. observed via Bloomberg News. It’s additionally profited from different Korean cinema hits together with “Extreme Job” and “Exit.”

The fund’s luck underscores how buyers are parking their cash in ever-more difficult to understand choice investments reminiscent of film-financing price range within the face of falling international rates of interest. The movie’s Oscar comes as cultural exports reminiscent of Okay-Pop and Korean cleaning soap operas turn into extra vital for South Korea’s financial system at a time when the rustic is pivoting clear of manufacturing-focused industries.

“Film funds are in the limelight at the moment,” stated Andy Kim, an analyst at Samsung Securities Co. in Seoul. While the recognition of “Parasite” would possibly assist draw in extra call for, it should nonetheless be arduous to widen the investor base considerably given the area of interest funding’s top volatility and the trouble of assessing whether or not a film will promote smartly, he stated.

Shares Benefit

The fund isn’t on my own in profiting from the accolades “Parasite” won. Shares of Barunson Entertainment & Arts Corp., the film’s manufacturing corporate, have surged about 90% this week. CJ ENM Co., the primary investor and marketer, jumped 4.5% all through the duration.

NongShim Co., which makes rapid noodle merchandise featured within the movie, has soared about 11% this week.

The four-year fund manages 3.1 billion received ($2.6 million) in belongings. Ryukyung PSG Asset Management, which runs it, oversees 1.7 trillion received of belongings.





