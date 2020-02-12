Ohio State Players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint Charged with Rape and Kidnapping

Two Ohio State gamers had been charged with kidnapping and rape via Columbus Police on Tuesday, following an alleged incident closing week.

Warrants had been issued for the arrest of senior cornerback Amir Riep and redshirt senior linebacker/protection Jahsen Wint.

According to a prison criticism got via ElevenWarriors.com, each gamers face first-degree felonies for allegedly raping a lady on February 4.

The affidavit states that in a while ahead of 10 p.m. closing Tuesday, the 2 gamers “forced vaginal intercourse with another […] by purposely compelling said victim to submit by force.”

The criticism states that the sufferer had consensual sex with Riep. Once she stopped, pronouncing she “did not want to continue”, Wint entered the room. Riep is then speculated to have raped her, adopted via Wint.

As in line with ElevenWarriors.com, the affidavit notes that when the incident Riep filmed the sufferer and requested her to supply her identify and state the sex were consensual, ahead of using her again to her place of dwelling.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court information, each gamers are indexed as residing on the similar deal with on Columbus’ Northwest Side, the place the incident is said to have took place.

Court information additionally display Riep had no longer been served with his warrant lately Tuesday night time.

“We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged,” Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson mentioned in a remark on Tuesday night time. “They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”

Newsweek has reached out to Ohio State for additional remark.

The two suspects are thought to be slightly high-profile gamers. Riep has performed 37 video games in 3 seasons for the Buckeyes, recording 20 tackles and two interceptions closing season. Wint, in the meantime, has racked up a blended 40 tackles within the 35 video games he is performed for Ohio State in 3 seasons.

The pair have since been suspended indefinitely from all soccer actions via the college.

According to a survey printed in October 2019 via the via the Association of American Universities (AAU) over 25 p.c of undergraduate ladies from 33 U.S. universities skilled sexual attack whilst they had been scholars.

The determine amongst undergraduate males stood at 7 p.c as a substitute.

The survey polled over 181,000 scholars and discovered that lower than 30 p.c of the ladies who were assaulted or had sex with out consent filed a record or sought lend a hand from their faculties.

“The disturbing news from this year’s survey is that sexual assault and misconduct remain far too prevalent among students at all levels of study,” AAU president Mary Sue Coleman mentioned in a remark accompanying the e-newsletter of the effects.

Amir Riep #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after his interception in the second one part towards the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 18, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois.

Quinn Harris/Getty