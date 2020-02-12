News 

Nissan seeks $90m damages from former boss Carlos Ghosn

Japanese automobile maker Nissan has filed a civil lawsuit in opposition to its former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

The go well with, filed at Yokohama District Court, seeks an preliminary quantity of $90m (£69.5m).

The corporate mentioned it objectives “to recover a significant part of the monetary damages inflicted on the company by its former chairman”.

Mr Ghosn is lately in Lebanon after leaping bail in Japan the place he faces fees of economic misconduct.

He were dealing with legal fees for allegedly understating his annual wage and misusing corporate price range, till he fled Tokyo in December.

The scandal has thrown into doubt the way forward for Nissan’s alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi.

Nissan has additionally accused Mr Ghosn of misusing the corporate’s cash for in a foreign country occasions. The occasions incorporated a celebration on the Palace of Versailles, in France and journeys to Rio de Janeiro carnivals.

He denies fees of economic wrongdoing in Japan, claiming the rustic’s justice gadget is “rigged”.

