Moment hapless doctors DROP Coronavirus patient while trying to load her stretcher into an ambulance





THESE hapless doctors dropped a suspected coronavirus patient while trying to load her stretcher into an ambulance.

The unnamed patient was once being treated by way of paramedics in hazmat fits after she returned from China to Romania with flu-like signs.

Medics in Romania check out to switch a suspected coronavirus patient into an ambulance

One medic journeys over the patient and falls to the bottom

The patient was once effectively transferred into the ambulance after a 2nd strive

Things went from unhealthy to worse for the 32-year-old trainer, who was once quickly dropped at the floor by way of the medics who have been trying to elevate her.

Video pictures displays one of the most medics commute and fall, splaying their legs within the air and sending the patient’s stretcher crashing to the bottom.

The different medics briefly scramble to catch the patient, getting her within the ambulance effectively on their 2nd strive.

Officials say the patient was once now not injured within the incident.

It was once additionally later showed that her flu-like signs have been led to by way of flu, now not the coronavirus.

The lady had returned to Romania after instructing English within the town of Kunming, in Southern China’s Yunnan Province, on February 1.

She had flown again by the use of Hong Kong and London and began to really feel unwell when she arrived house in Suceava, in north-eastern Romania’s Suceava County.

Medics remoted her after they heard she were to China.

She was once placed on a drip and a coated stretcher earlier than being transferred to an isolation unit on the Iasi Hospital for Infectious Diseases.

Silvia Buleac, of the Suceava Public Health Authority, stated: “On her go back within the nation, she introduced on the clinic with feverish prerequisites.

“She was once monitored and put below commentary.

“We have contacted family members, we will investigate those who were on the plane with this person.”

Hospital medic Carmen Dorobat added: “The patient was brought to us with a fever and a cough. It is not a particularly serious condition, but the case needs our attention.”

