Maybe a Conscious Uncoupling of Red and Blue States is the Way to Go?

With my modern social media pals posting articles about the want to remove the proper to vote from racist MAGA Hat wearers and my conservative pals posting memes about “Libtards” and the inevitability of a civil battle, for the first time in my lifestyles I’m questioning if our nation can keep in combination, or if it is not time for what Gwyneth Paltrow famously referred to as the dissolution of her marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin: Conscious Uncoupling.

While Americans have been as soon as separated basically by way of race, ethnic beginning and even magnificence, lately we are most commonly separated by way of ideals and the ones like-minded other people generally tend to cluster in sure geographic areas. So, why no longer settle for the ones variations and redefine our North American borders a bit to replicate that? The effects may give us all a lot of peace, each on and off of social media.

Here’s what it would appear to be:

Those who rally round the American flag, put on patriotic garb and get dressed like the founding fathers on the 4th of July generally tend to be Red Staters-so let’s allow them to stay the USA emblem and give them 3 large Canadian provinces that still most often percentage the similar values: Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. This country can be the United States of America (USA).

Then, let’s ask our pals to the north to reasonably alter their branding by way of calling themselves the United States of Canada (USC) and give them a dozen or so of our like-minded states like Washington, Oregon, California, New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island, Maryland, Maine, Massachusetts and Hawaii.

To make certain, USC gets maximum of the cool cultural facilities like Seattle, L.A., Manhattan and Silicon Valley, however I’m no longer positive Red-Staters will leave out them since they have been by no means very fond of them anyway. And whilst the ones are important income bases to lose, they’re going to be made up for by way of all of the shale in the ones Canadian provinces and the drilling that may begin instantly when the newly configured USA legalizes oil drilling in Alaska.

Mark Joseph

The absolute best information of all and what’s going to instantly convey peace to our is the finish of the tradition battle as we’ve got identified it since the 1960’s for the USA will likely be unfastened to pursue conservative social and financial insurance policies that the Right has dreamed about since the days of Barry Goldwater and Ronald Reagan and the USC will likely be in a position to put in force the desires of Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders with out a opposition from the Right. A blue USC and a purple USA can even supply us a dwelling laboratory of types to evaluate which ideology works absolute best in follow.

The USA will briefly make maximum abortions unlawful, the proper to elevate firearms absolute and marriage most effective to be had to a guy and a girl, as soon as once more. Taxes will likely be tremendously decreased and social products and services scaled again.

In the USC on the different hand, firearms will most effective be carried by way of law enforcement officials, govt will keep out of all reproductive problems and all bureaucracy of marriage between consenting adults will likely be legalized. Tax coverage will observe the imaginative and prescient laid out by way of Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders and the Green New Deal will turn into legitimate nationwide coverage.

For the ones states who’ve 2d ideas, an open door coverage will permit any state to secede and sign up for the USA or USC by way of a 2/three majority vote of its legislature.

Citizens of each international locations will likely be allowed to commute freely this means that voters of the USA will likely be in a position to commute to the USC to procure an abortion or take their favourite drug or have interaction in no matter process they are able to’t again house.

For other people like me, dwelling in a blue state, rather then a new passport with the USC inscription, my lifestyles most probably would possibly not alternate a lot and not like a marital breakup, in the case of a nationwide divorce there aren’t any youngsters and thus no casualties, simply a blank wreck by way of merely readjusting our nationwide borders simply a bit to make sure that our lives go back to some sense of tranquility as we peacefully conclude the tradition battle with out a shot fired.

Then we will be able to all return to sharing movies of pups, recipes and footage of children and grandkids on our social media channels.

For a country based upon the word “When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to separate from another” this is outdated hat and might simply be the absolute best resolution to keep away from what all of us need to keep away from: a actual civil battle with weapons and bullets and blood and dying.

If it labored for Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow perhaps it’ll paintings for the relaxation of us.

Stranger revolutions have came about.

Mark Joseph is a manufacturer, creator and commentator.

The perspectives expressed on this article are the creator’s personal.