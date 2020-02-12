Massive Fire Breaks Out At Exxon Refinery In Baton Rouge, Louisiana

A large fireplace has damaged out at an Exxon refinery in Louisiana.

Firefighters replied to the scene in north Baton Rouge in a while after middle of the night on Wednesday, ABC associate WBRZ reported.

Exxon wrote on Twitter a volunteer fireplace workforce had the blaze contained to the realm that it befell and no accidents had been reported.

“Volunteer fire team members are responding to a fire @ the Refinery. It was contained to the area where it occurred. Responders are still assessing the situation. We are monitoring air quality at the fence line. We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this may have caused,” Exxon stated.

UPDATE: We are responding to a fireplace on the Refinery. The fireplace used to be contained to the realm the place it befell. There are not any reported accidents. We are actively tracking the power fence line and surrounding spaces of the NBR neighborhood. At this level, all readings are non-detect.

