Lindsay Lohan’s dad Michael claims wife grabbed her OWN neck as he breaks silence on ‘extremely violent’ attack





LINDSAY Lohan’s dad claimed that his estranged wife ‘grabbed her personal neck’ after he threatened to ‘stab her’ in an alleged attack.

Michael Lohan, 59, stated Kate Major best filed the police file in ‘retaliation for him getting her arrested for a DWI’ on Sunday.

Getty Images

Michael Lohan married Kate Major in 2014 after which separated a yr later, they have got two sons in combination[/caption]

Lohan, who stated he wasn’t with Major that evening, insisted that he didn’t contact her and that she ‘grabbed her personal neck’.

He was once arrested on Monday after Major claimed he had choked her at her Long Island house when she faced him about his web surfing historical past.

But in keeping with Lohan, she best filed the file as a option to get again at him after he referred to as the police when he discovered her ‘whacked out of her thoughts under the influence of alcohol’ in the back of the wheel on Sunday.

Lohan, who was once launched from custody at 1am and agreed to visit rehab, stated: “I wasn’t even with her. This is all retaliation to me getting her arrested for DWI. That’s all it’s.

“She grabbed her own neck. I didn’t touch her.”

According to New York law enforcement officials, there have been visual bruises on Major’s neck and her voice was once hoarse.

She grabbed her personal neck. I didn’t contact her.

Michael Lohan

Major advised law enforcement officials he allegedly grabbed her throat as she appeared for her puppy hamster in Southhampton, New York.

He was once arrested for one depend of felony obstruction of respiring and one depend of second-degree harassment, as consistent with the police file.

Major’s written observation, received by way of DailyMail.com reads: “He were given extraordinarily violent and threatened to stab me. He referred to as me a whore and threw hangers around the room.

“He threw my telephone. Put his hand across the left facet of my neck along with his hand. My neck hurts and is bruised pushing into my throat in rage.

“He additionally grabbed my proper wrist inflicting the hamster wheel to crack. My proper wrist is bruised and sore.

“He said he just wanted to stab me and end it all. He kept saying I was brain dead – I leave too many lights on and I’m a waste of life.”

Recalling the instant he stuck her allegedly under the influence of alcohol using on Sunday, he stated he handed Major on the street and he pulled right into a fuel station subsequent to her.

He stated: “I pulled in subsequent to her and she or he was once completely whacked out of her thoughts under the influence of alcohol.

“Sitting subsequent to her was once a bottle of vodka.

“I said that’s it. So I got on the phone and called the police. The police tracked her down and arrested her on Sunday.”

He claims that Major had a blood alcohol content material of .24 – greater than two times the felony prohibit.

Major – who filed for separation from Lohan in 2015 after 365 days of marriage – claims he threatened to place her “away for 20 years.”

He were given extraordinarily violent and threatened to stab me.

Kate Major

He was once charged with felony obstruction of respiring or blood stream and second-degree harassment and was once launched the previous day on the grounds that he wears a tracking software.

Sources have advised DailyMail.com that he had a center attack while in custody and was once taken to clinic for an analysis after the arrest.

Lindsay Lohan’s mum, Dina Lohan, 57, was once booked in January for allegedly crashing her automotive while under the influence of alcohol and fleeing from the scene in Long Island.

His famous person daughter additionally has ten arrests to her identify, basically for vehicle-related incidents.

According to a survey by way of playing web page ToppCasinoBonus, Lindsay, 33, is among the maximum arrested feminine stars.

Her dad’s rap sheet dates again to 1990 when he did a three-year jail stint for insider buying and selling.

MOST READ IN NEWS

BLOODBATH

Man let female friend stab him earlier than skinning her & flushing intestines down bathroom KILLER VIRUS

Frantic seek for 12 sufferers handled by way of Brit medical doctors INFECTED by way of illness MEGXIT MILLIONS

Prince Harry 'in talks with financial institution large' as he's tipped to earn £1BILLION STRAIGHT TO HELL

Two thugs who gang-raped and killed woman, 12, are accomplished by way of firing squad BARRICADED IN

Family barricade themselves in TUI room when male personnel harass daughter, 15

FAKE IT TO MAKE IT

Meg 'faking love' with Harry for 'glamorous' lifestyles, Germaine Greer fears





Lindsay was once already a Hollywood little one megastar when he was once launched in 1993.

He broke his probation flying to Napa in 1997 when the Parent Trap actress was once hospitalised for an bronchial asthma attack.

Lohan was once arrested in 2004 after preventing his then brother-in-law, Matt Sullivan.

A 2012 paternity check proved Lohan fathered a love-child with a therapeutic massage therapist in 1995 all over his ill-fated marriage to Dina.

Handout – Getty

Dina Lohan, Lindsay’s mum, has additionally been in bother with the legislation after a DWI arrest[/caption]





Source link