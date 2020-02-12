How DoorDash took the lead in food delivery





Good morning.

Tony Xu of DoorDash stopped by way of Fortune’s new places of work the day past for an enchanting dialog about how his corporate has propelled itself previous Grubhub and Uber Eats to transform the marketplace proportion chief in food delivery. It carried a valuation of $12.6 billion at its final investment.

A couple of issues from the dialog stood out for me:

Although it’s seen as a generation corporate, it’s no longer generation that differentiates DoorDash from its competition, Xu says. It’s “operational excellence… Things that aren’t attractive make all the distinction in differentiating your self in this area… The onerous section isn’t the instrument.” Although it grew up in the decade of “blitzscaling,” DoorDash till just lately didn’t have the apparently limitless get admission to to capital that enabled Uber and others to pursue a growth-at-any-cost technique. “We dialed in the unit economics from day one,” he says, and that’s now benefitting the corporate in transferring towards profitability. As he sees it, the “first mover advantage” is a fable. “I’d rather be the last mover.” Purpose issues. From the get started, Xu’s purpose was once to lend a hand companies do higher. That’s given him a leg up in partnering with corporations like Walmart—which now does the majority of its grocery deliveries via DoorDash (even though it will have to be mentioned that delivery is an overly small a part of Walmart’s on-line grocery; maximum orders are picked up by way of shoppers at the pressure up outdoor the shops). “This corporate is exclusive in its founding DNA of short of to lend a hand corporations compete.

Xu additionally presented up a brand new advice for our workplace choice of highest industry books: The Score Takes Care of Itself: My Philosophy of Leadership, by way of Bill Walsh, the past due head trainer of the San Francisco 49ers. The something he wouldn’t discuss: whether or not DoorDash will IPO this 12 months.

More information beneath. And see why Intel CEO Bob Swan thinks 2020 can be “a record year” for his corporate, right here.

