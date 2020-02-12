For Every Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security-Related Tweet, Donald Trump Sends 150 Insulting Democrats

For each tweet Donald Trump shared about Medicaid, Medicare, or Social Security all through his time within the Oval Office, the president has despatched just about 150 posts insulting Democrats, in keeping with a Newsweek research.

Since his inauguration on January 20, 2017, Trump has posted 2,089 tweets or retweets with the phrase “Democrat,” “Democrats” or “Dems,” in keeping with an research of Trump’s social media posts.

“It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault. As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition,” the president wrote on February 4. “The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats keep chanting ‘fairness’, when they put on the most unfair Witch Hunt in the history of the U.S. Congress,” he tweeted in January. “The Dems are scamming America!”

By comparability, Trump has written “Medicare,” “Medicaid” or “Social Security” in simplest 14 tweets since turning into president, nearly 150 occasions lower than he writes about Democrats.

“Open enrollment starts today on lower-priced Medicare Advantage plans so loved by our great seniors,” he tweeted October 15, 2018. “Crazy Bernie and his band of Congressional Dems will outlaw these plans. Disaster!”

U.S. President Donald Trump walks in opposition to Marine One at the South Lawn previous to his departure from the White House February 10, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong/Getty

In various his few circumstances on Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid, the president additionally went after Democrats. “We will not be touching your Social Security or Medicare in Fiscal 2021 Budget. Only the Democrats will destroy them by destroying our Country’s greatest ever Economy!” he tweeted Saturday, after sharing in 2017: “Democrats purposely misstated Medicaid under new Senate bill—actually goes up.”

Last April Trump wrote: “Everybody agrees that ObamaCare doesn’t work. Premiums & deductibles are far too high – Really bad HealthCare! Even the Dems want to replace it, but with Medicare for all, which would cause 180 million Americans to lose their beloved private health insurance.”

This research comes after The American Independent, a nonprofit group that finances liberal investigative journalism, launched their figures on Tuesday. Author Dan Desai Martin discovered kind of 100 tweets or retweets containing the phrase “Democrats,” for each one about Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security. Their research reported the president had shared 13 tweets with those phrases, one lower than our determine.

The American Independent reported that Trump had tweeted “Democrats” 1,317 occasions since coming into the White House. Newsweek’s research, which discovered 2,089) additionally incorporated the phrases “Dems” and “Democrat” along with “Democrats.”

Trump has been criticized for his use of Twitter right through his presidency. However the White House has praised Trump’s Twitter use, mentioning that Trump is essentially the most out there president in American historical past. Supporters have used this get admission to to justify finishing press briefings. In January, Trump 2020 marketing campaign supervisor Brad Parscale mocked those that sought after the White House to carry press briefings.

“Really? You hear from our government every few minutes on Twitter. The only thing happening in these press briefings were reporters grandstanding for ratings and fame. Get over yourself,” he tweeted.

Really? ð¤¦ââï¸ You pay attention from our govt each couple of minutes on Twitter. The simplest factor going down in those press briefings have been journalists grandstanding for scores and popularity. Get over your self. https://t.co/o3Wj3Jqnid

— Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) January 12, 2020

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham echoed Parscale’s phrases in a observation to Axios.

“This is groupthink at its finest. The press has unprecedented access to President Trump, yet they continue to complain because they can’t grandstand on TV. They’re not looking for information, they’re looking for a moment… History will look back on this presidency with praise—until then, I’m comfortable with how I do my jobs,” Grisham mentioned.