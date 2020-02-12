Food giant to stop advertising ice cream to children

Image copyright

Food giant Unilever has vowed to stop advertising and marketing its merchandise to children so as to take on emerging weight problems charges.

The company, which owns manufacturers comparable to Twister ice cream and Popsicle ice lollies, stated it might prohibit using caricature characters in its advertising.

It additionally promised to stop the use of social media stars or celebrities “who primarily appeal” to children underneath 12.

The World Health Organization has related the promoting of bad meals to emerging early life weight problems charges.

The new regulations will follow to all the company’s merchandise by way of the tip of 2020, kicking off with its Wall’s ice cream manufacturers.

Wall’s may even release a variety of “responsibly made” merchandise for children that include “no more than 110 calories and a maximum of 12g of sugar per portion”.

Wall’s manufacturers well liked by children come with Max, Paddle Pop and Twister.

“Our promise is a genuine commitment to make and market products to children responsibly,” stated Matt Close, govt vice chairman of the company’s world ice cream trade.

Obesity charges

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated there may be “unequivocal evidence” that the promoting of bad meals is expounded to emerging charges of early life weight problems and advisable that governments prohibit the achieve of such advertising.

The UK offered new regulations for children’s advertising in 2017. Countries comparable to Chile, Mexico and Ireland have additionally applied stricter regulations during the last decade.

In 2016, 18% of children and youth – greater than 340 million folks elderly 5 to 19 – had been obese globally – up from 4% in 1975, in accordance to the WHO.

Unilever’s portfolio contains greater than 400 manufacturers together with Pot Noodle, Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

The company, which has a name for main the trade international on problems comparable to sustainability, has had a coverage for “responsible” advertising and marketing to children since 2003.

In its newest replace, it stated it deliberate “strict controls” at the placement of commercials in films and would now not attraction to children underneath age 12 on conventional media or 13 on social media.

It has prior to now pledged to make ads much less sexist and threatened to pull commercials from Facebook and YouTube if they don’t do sufficient to police their content material.