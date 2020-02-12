Essential, a once-buzzy smartphone-maker led by a controversial ex-Google govt, folds





Consumer era startup Essential, co-founded by a former Google govt who used to be accused of sexual misconduct, plans to near.

The startup, which debuted a smartphone in 2017 that failed to realize traction, mentioned Wednesday in a weblog put up that executives “have made the difficult decision to cease operations and shutdown Essential.”

Essential had confronted a selection of setbacks over the last few years, together with deficient gross sales of its flagship smartphone after its glitzy debut adopted by reported layoffs in 2018. More just lately, the corporate mentioned on Wednesday that it had didn’t get its newest deliberate telephone, referred to as GEM, able to send.

The closure marks a massive trade in fortune for a corporate that used to be as soon as heralded as a attainable challenger to Apple and Samsung. The corporate had raised just about $330 million from big-name buyers like Amazon[/hotlink], Chinese tech large Tencent, and electronics producer Foxconn, attaining a personal valuation of $1 billion as of 2017, in line with deal-tracking provider PitchBook.

The buzz used to be in large part according to Essential’s co-founder Andy Rubin, the inventor of Google’s cellular Android working gadget this is utilized in loads of hundreds of thousands of telephones. He used to be pitched as Essential’s model of Steve Jobs, somebody who may just construct the following large factor in tech.

But in 2018, The New York Times reported that Google’s management had concealed allegations about Rubin’s sexual misconduct whilst hired there and that the corporate paid him a $90 million when he left in 2014. The information of Rubin’s payout and the preliminary silence about it brought on a wave of anger amongst some Google staff, who staged a high-profile worker walkout in 2018. That protest used to be the beginning of higher tensions between Google and its staff over company tradition this is nonetheless ongoing.

Essential had mentioned long run merchandise together with an Internet-connected speaker that would include a voice-powered virtual assistant that may problem Apple and Google. But none of the ones ever got here to marketplace.

Essential mentioned that it will free up one closing safety replace for its PH-1 smartphone on Feb 3, and whilst the smartphone will have to nonetheless serve as after the corporate closes, there’ll longer be “any additional updates or customer support.”

“We are incredibly grateful to our employees in Palo Alto and Bangalore as well as our global partners for their help and dedication bringing this concept to life,” the weblog put up mentioned.

