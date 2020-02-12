Coronavirus UK LIVE: Frantic search for patients treated by INFECTED NHS doctors
PATIENTS treated by two UK doctors, who’ve been recognized with coronavirus, are being searched for by well being officers.
The two NHS doctors labored in 4 other puts in East and West Sussex – an A&E division, a nursing house and two GP practices.
Both doctors at the moment are in isolation and the frantic search to track those that got here into touch with them are ongoing.
Follow our coronavirus reside weblog under for the entire newest updates.