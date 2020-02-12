Church Secretary Embezzled Over Half a Million Dollars to Pay for Wedding

Police say that Taisha Smith-DeJoseph embezzled greater than part a million greenbacks from St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Florence, New Jersey and used the cash to pay for her wedding ceremony, a automotive and different non-public bills.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Smith-DeJoseph took $561,777 from the church’s coffers over a five-year duration. As the monetary secretary of the church, she allegedly opened a couple of financial institution accounts in its identify and used budget deposited there for her personal receive advantages.

Taisha Smith-DeJoseph mugshot

Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina launched a commentary at the case that defined the fees towards Smith-DeJoseph. In it, he claims that the monetary secretary reduce tests to herself for each payroll and provide compensation from the church’s financial institution accounts, along side the use of the accounts she had arrange to make unauthorized on-line purchases.

When officers of the church started to suspect one thing was once off with their books, they contacted the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit, who carried out an investigation in collaboration with the New Jersey Department of the Treasury and the Florence Township Police Department.

Subpoenaed paperwork published that she had spent massive sums of cash at a number of shops, together with $22,800 on Amazon and $266,600 to quite a lot of events on PayGood friend. In addition, prosecutors allege that her wedding ceremony on the Merion, an upscale venue in within sight Cinnaminson, was once additionally funded by means of embezzled budget.

Investigators came upon that Smith-DeJoseph had allegedly been forging financial institution statements to conceal her robbery from the church’s management. According to a possible purpose commentary received by means of the Burlington County Times, she left the church’s accounts overdrawn over 500 occasions in 5 years.

To conceal her ill-gotten beneficial properties from the federal government, the commentary claims that she didn’t document federal tax returns for the years 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018. In 2017, it states that she filed a go back however was once cheating about her source of revenue.

Her activity as a monetary secretary was once an unpaid volunteer put up.

Smith-DeJoseph is going through 13 fees, together with Theft by means of Deception (Second Degree), Computer Criminal Activity (Second Degree), Misapplication of Entrusted Property (Second Degree), 4 counts of Failure to File Personal Income Tax (Third Degree), 5 counts of Failure to Pay Income Tax (Third Degree) and Filing a Fraudulent Income Tax Return (Third Degree).

St. Paul’s Baptist Church pastor Fred Jackson instructed WABC, “Trust. Trust. That’s all I can say. We as Christians like to believe we’re trusting and we put our trust in other people and in God and sometimes that trust is misplaced.”

St. Paul’s Baptist Church didn’t reply to Newsweek’s request for remark.

Embezzling from church buildings is a remarkably commonplace crime. A 2017 article in Christianity Today reported that 1 in 10 Protestant church buildings have had budget embezzled. Since maximum church body of workers are volunteers, they’re regularly no longer vetted to the level that a salaried worker could be.