Chilling images show everyday lives of ISIS fighters locked up in Syrian prison





BLEAK pictures supply an perception into the lives of over a thousand ISIS fighters who’ve been locked up in a Syrian prison.

Prisoners stay in filthy prison camps in northeastern Syria, just about a yr after the general defeat of Islamic State – to which they as soon as belonged.

Reuters

Foreign prisoners, suspected of being phase of the Islamic State, lie within a prison health center in Hasaka[/caption]

Reuters

A kid born to a Yazidi former slave mom and an Islamic State fighter cries at a kids’s coverage area in Rimelan, Syria[/caption]

Reuters

Prisoners sleep facet by means of facet in this cellular[/caption]

Men, girls and kids dwelling in the camps say their existence is in a state of ‘limbo’ as they wait to grasp their destiny.

The space round Qamishli town is principally managed by means of Kurdish fighters who helped defeat the Islamist militant team. They have since been driven right into a small pocket of northeastern Syria by means of Turkish-led forces who believe them a safety risk.

But Kurdish forces, who’ve been lumbered with murderous Islamic State prisoners, are actually deciding what to do with them.

Kurdish officers have stated they’ll be preserving trials for IS fighters from greater than 50 international locations – together with about 30 from the United Kingdom.

Many European international locations, as an example, have hesitated to repatriate nationals, fearing a public backlash in the event that they do.

Roughly 10,000 of the IS fighters are Europeans.

Kurdish officers say they lack the sources to correctly detain, examine and prosecute the huge quantity of prisoners in addition to their households in camps.

UNCERTAIN FATE

“We want to know what our fate is,” stated Mahmoud Mohammad, an IS fighter from Syria held by means of Kurdish forces in a prison close to town of Hasaka, south of Qamishli.

“We don’t know anything else about our households.

“We don’t know if they’re alive or dead, in Syria or outside. I want to know my sentence and my fate.”

“I worked with (Islamic State) as a civilian,” stated Abdurrahman Mustafa al-Jomaa, a 32-year-old Syrian from Raqqa, who was once being held on the central Hasaka prison.

“My sentence is 2 years. I’m married and have two children. My family is in Raqqa and they come and visit me.”

Prisoners could be coated head-to-toe in their cells, with greater than 50 males in keeping with room.

In a health center at the floor ground, about 100 males crowded directly to round part the quantity of beds affected by diseases and accidents. Several have been in orange jumpsuits, very similar to the ones steadily worn by means of IS captives ahead of they have been completed.

Beyond the prisons, 1000’s of most commonly lady and kids are detained in camps in the realm.

One lady, who spoke in damaged English stated that she was once at the beginning from Hong Kong ahead of coming to the Middle East to enroll in Islamic State.

maximum learn in information ‘HE PAID WITH HIS LIFE’

Brit circle of relatives ordered to PAY for moped after son, 20, killed in crash KILLER VIRUS

Coronavirus LIVE: NHS problems commentary as 9th UK case is showed

BLOODBATH

Man let female friend stab him ahead of skinning her & flushing intestines down rest room STRAIGHT TO HELL

Two thugs who gang-raped and killed woman, 12, are completed by means of firing squad BARRICADED IN

Family barricade themselves in TUI room when male workforce harass daughter, 15 SPIKE HORROR

Girl rushed to health center after swallowing needle hidden in grocery store apple





“I have one child and my husband died in Baghouz,” she stated.

The lady stated she was once in contact along with her circle of relatives in Hong Kong however didn’t need to go back.

“I know here the situation is very difficult. This is not home, it’s just a tent … but we all live to (the wishes of) Allah, so God-willing, all is good.”

Reuters

A bit of boy stands within al-Roj camp, Syria, wrapped in a thick coat to stay heat[/caption]

Reuters

Charities have donated garments to the ladies and kids being held in the camps[/caption]

Reuters

A boy appears to be like out from within a tent in al-Roj camp. Children play outdoor in the dust whilst they wait with their mums to grasp their destiny[/caption]

Reuters

Alija Keserovic, a prisoner from Bosnia and Herzegovina, suspected of being phase of the Islamic State, sits within a prison health center in Hasaka[/caption]

Reuters

Children play with water boxes in entrance of the camp’s fence that has doubled up as a showering line[/caption]

Reuters

The space round Qamishli town is principally managed by means of Kurdish fighters who helped defeat the Islamist militant team[/caption]





Source link