Beast ‘kept woman as sex slave for 31 years in flat across street from where he lived with his family’





A SEX-obsessed beast has been charged with holding a woman as a sex slave for 31 years in an condominium across the street from his circle of relatives house.

Matias Salazar, 56, allegedly beat and psychologically tortured a 49-year-old woman recognized handiest as Morella for over 3 a long time in the tiny flat.

Matias Salazar, 56, has been charged with sexually, bodily and mentally assaulting a woman for over 30 years

During her horrific ordeal, the woman used to be fed a nutrition of rice, lentils and eggs and needed to ask permission to do anything else together with sitting down

Cops imagine that she used to be sexually abused through Salazar, who she first met when she used to be simply 17.

He has been accused of ravenous her of meals and water if she refused to let him have his method

During her horrific ordeal, the woman used to be fed a nutrition of rice, lentils and eggs and allegedly needed to ask permission to do anything else together with sitting down.

According to Venezuelan information web site Cronica Uno, when she first started courting Salazar he temporarily turned into abusive and Morella’s folks didn’t like him.

So in reaction, he allegedly got here up with a plan to run away with Morella and two days sooner than Christmas 1988 the couple vanished.

After staying in motels and two properties, they settled into an condominium complicated in Maracay – which allegedly turned into her jail for the following 3 a long time.

She used to be allegedly left in the development with no lighting and Salazar would convey her water and meals from his house across the street – where he lived with every other woman and her kid.

For corporate she had TV and a radio, however the curtains repeatedly drawn with thick curtains.

If involved neighbours ever requested after her, Salazar mentioned that she used to be the cleaner.

Police had burst into her alleged jail on a couple of instance, however she instructed them that she used to be fantastic so that they didn’t intrude.

She did try to get away two times, the use of keys that Salazar had mistakenly left in the back of.

Tragically the keys did not open the lock and on each events she used to be stuck and allegedly overwhelmed through Salazar.

But after failed makes an attempt, Salazar left a running set of keys and on January 24, Morella used to be in a position to flee.

She frantically searched the streets for a woman’s shelter that she had heard mentioned at the radio.

Once she discovered the centre, she instructed them her horrific ordeal they usually contacted police.

Staff on the shelter mentioned that Morella’s first request after being launched used to be to look at Disney’s Pocahontas, which used to be launched in 1995.

Officers have now charged Salazar with sexual violence, sexual slavery, induction to suicide and mental violence.

Detectives also are considered investigating whether or not Salazar used to be abusive to the opposite woman who he lived with, or their daughter.

Neighbours instructed Reuters that they had no longer spotted anything else out of the atypical and that Salazar had all the time been pleasant to them.

They requested to not be recognized for concern they’d be accused of being complicit.

Salazar’s attorney Jose Briceno mentioned in a press convention on Monday that his shopper used to be blameless and a sufferer of a media marketing campaign, in keeping with an web broadcast of his statements.

Morella due to this fact returned to the condominium in the corporate of prosecutors, in keeping with neighbors.

“She had three changes of clothes inside that apartment, some old shoes, a twin bed on the floor, an old fan, an old TV,” mentioned one neighbor who entered the condominium with Morella and the prosecutors, and spoke on situation of anonymity.

“People attack the neighbors, asking why we did not report it, but we really did not know.”





