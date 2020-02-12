News 

Automatic compensation for energy switch errors

Allen Becker
Image copyright

Gas and electrical energy consumers will obtain automated compensation of £30 from May if their switch to a brand new supplier is going improper, Ofgem has mentioned.

The regulator mentioned the brand new laws will have to give “peace of mind” to these buying groceries round. More than six million other people switched energy companies closing yr.

Payments might be made if the switch isn’t finished inside 15 operating days.

A unsuitable switch or a failure by means of the outdated provider to supply a last invoice inside six weeks can even qualify.

‘First time good fortune’

Mary Starks, from Ofgem, mentioned: “We are introducing these new standards to give customers further peace of mind, and to challenge suppliers to get it right first time.”

The transfer used to be described as a “welcome intervention” by means of David Pilling, from the Energy Ombudsman – the impartial referee of unresolved disputes between consumers and suppliers.

“Switching is now second only to billing as a source of complaints that we handle, so it’s clear that for too many people the process of changing supplier doesn’t go as smoothly as it should,” he mentioned.

Since Ofgem presented minimal requirements closing yr, greater than £700,000 has been paid out to consumers from providers.

Of those bills, 27% had been for unsuitable switches, whilst 73% had been for overdue credit score stability refunds. This device will now be prolonged by means of making compensation bills automated.

“Households can still save hundreds of pounds by switching and shouldn’t be put through the hassle and stress of having to claim compensation when energy suppliers make mistakes,” mentioned Dame Gillian Guy, boss of Citizens Advice.

