Authorities Search for Gannon Stauch, 11-Year-Old Colorado Boy Who Went Missing Two Weeks Ago

Authorities are frantically looking out for an 11-year-old Colorado boy who went lacking over two weeks in the past.

Gannon Stauch’s stepmom, Letecia Stauch, advised government she final noticed the kid round 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 at their Colorado Springs house, sooner than he left for a chum’s space around the boulevard, in keeping with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. About two hours later, the stepmom known as 911 to record that Stauch had now not returned house.

Surveillance video acquired via a neighbor, on the other hand, presentations Stauch and his stepmother leaving the home in a purple pickup truck the morning he went lacking. Hours later, Letecia Stauch returned house with out her son within the automotive, the video presentations.

A sheriff’s workplace spokeswoman showed to The Daily Beast the boy didn’t attend his basic college on Jan. 27.

“Gannon. Bubba. Little man. Mommy’s hero. Wherever you’re at, mommy and daddy are here. We’re begging and pleading for you to come home,” Landen Hiott, Stauch’s mom, mentioned throughout an emotional press convention on Jan. 30 after flying to Colorado from her house in South Carolina.

“Sometimes we’re jumping for joy because we get information that we might think is a break in the case, and then the next minute we get info, we see something or we get information that just breaks our hearts into a million pieces again,” added Albert Stauch, the boy’s father and a member of the Colorado Springs-based Colorado Army National Guard 100th Missile Defense Brigade.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has categorised Stauch as a “missing endangered child” after first of all mentioning he was once a runaway. Authorities have now not but mentioned that their investigation is prison in nature.

To date, investigators have labored over 3,000 hours, won about 358 guidelines, and enlisted the assistance of loads of volunteers, seek canine groups, and horse-mounted deputies to find Stauch, a sheriff’s spokesperson advised The Daily Beast

“This has included large scale searches in addition to small, specific searches,” a sheriff’s information unlock mentioned. “The investigation and search processes continue to run parallel with one another.”

Investigators have stressed out that no person has been arrested or suspected of illegal activity in Stauch’s case, however they’ve reviewed the house surveillance tape appearing the boy leaving house together with his stepmother.

The house safety digital camera video, which was once acquired via ABC, presentations Letecia Stauch and the 11-year-old coming into a purple pickup truck within the driveway in their circle of relatives house at about 10:30 a.m., the day the boy went lacking. When the truck returns a couple of hours later, simplest the stepmother can also be observed exiting the automobile.

“I just kept searching, and I saw where she came back. And he didn’t get out of the vehicle. So she came back by herself about four hours later,” Rodderick Drayton, a neighbor, advised the scoop outlet. Drayton mentioned he discovered the video after deciding to go looking his own residence safety gadget and that the boy’s father broke down crying when he was once proven the photos.

“She lied about the time,” he mentioned Albert Stauch advised him. “He didn’t go to a friend’s house.”

A sheriff’s workplace spokesperson showed investigators don’t dispute Drayton’s description of what the photos presentations—however stressed out the video is just one a part of the continued investigation.

In an interview with KKTV-11, Letecia Stauch denied any wrongdoing, mentioning she would “never ever hurt his child” and condemned the dying threats she’s won for the reason that video emerged. While she mentioned she may just now not move into information about the case, she advised the scoop outlet that the day the 11-year-old went lacking, the 2 went for a hike at Garden of the Gods.

“The rumors have gotten so bad,” she mentioned. “I’m like, ‘Why are you saying Gannon is dead?’ He is not dead. We are gonna find Gannon.”

“I love him so much,” she mentioned of her stepson. “I have helped take care of him for so long. Gannon is so kind, he loves to play video games, that is one of his favorite things. He loves Sonic and Mario and you know he is always helpful and always so helpful with the dogs around the house.”