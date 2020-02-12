Andrew Yang Drops Out of Democratic Presidential Race As New Hampshire Results Roll In

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang has dropped out of the Democratic race simplest moments prior to effects have been introduced in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primaries.

“While it is clear that there is great work left to be done, you know I am the math guy, and it’s clear by the numbers that we are not going to win this race,” Yang instructed a bunch of his supporters in New Hampshire. “I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win.”

“And so tonight,” Yang persisted, “I am announcing I am suspending my campaign for president.”

“This is not an easy decision or something I made lightly with the team,” Yang added. “Endings are hard and I’ve always had the intention to stay in this race until the very end. But I have been persuaded that the message of my campaign will not be strengthened by staying in this race any longer.”

Yang didn’t publicly endorse any of the rest applicants.

“My goal when I first started running was to solve the problems that got Donald Trump elected,” Yang mentioned. “In order to do that, I will support whoever is the Democratic nominee.”

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks all through a marketing campaign match at Hopkinton Town Hall on February 9, 2020 in Hopkinton, New Hampshire.

Scott Eisen/Getty

The timing of Yang’s announcement comes after a deficient appearing in Iowa’s caucus, which ended with Yang receiving no delegates and only one % of the vote, hanging him in 6th position forward of billionaire businessman Tom Steyer. After his deficient appearing in Iowa, Yang laid off dozens of marketing campaign staffers, together with his deputy nationwide political director.

In reaction to the candidate’s determination to droop his marketing campaign, Yang’s touring press secretary Erick Sanchez tweeted, “The past five months have been the greatest honor of my life. Starting tomorrow, I’m thrilled to be promoted from your employee to your friend. Thank you, @AndrewYang, for the challenge and the inspiration. Forever, I am #YangGang.”

The previous 5 months were the best honor of my lifestyles.

Starting the following day, Iâm delighted to be promoted out of your worker for your buddy.

Thank you, @AndrewYang, for the problem and the muse.

Forever, I’m #YangGang. %.twitter.com/XHI6f6KiiC

— Erick Sanchez ð§¢ (@erickmsanchez) February 12, 2020

Before he publicly introduced his determination to go out the race Yang tweeted, “I am so proud of this campaign. Thank you to everyone who got us here.”

I’m so proud of this marketing campaign. Thank you to everybody who were given us right here. ð

— Andrew Yangð§¢ (@AndrewYang) February 12, 2020

Yang’s marketing campaign featured a suggestion for a Universal Basic Income which might pay eligible Americans roughly $1,000 monthly. His grassroots supporters jointly referred to themselves because the #YangGang and so they steadily took to social media to espouse Yang’s platform.

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet additionally exited the Democratic race for president Tuesday night time. Bennet had now not met the thresholds set via the Democratic National Party for inclusion within the debates since July 2019.

Bennet’s reasonable platform hostile the extra innovative thought of Medicare for All, opting as a substitute for a public insurance coverage buying choice whilst preserving non-public insurance coverage suppliers. In the Iowa caucuses, Bennet didn’t obtain any delegates or any proportion of the vote.