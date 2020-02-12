Amy Klobuchar Stakes Her Claim as New Hampshire’s New Comeback Kid

Joe Biden’s possibilities of turning into president took a large hit together with his 5th position end in New Hampshire. At that second, Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s possibilities have been revived.

The candidate who may just, however didn’t till now, Klobuchar completed a robust 3rd, crowding the lads within the average lane and staking out her declare as the pragmatic Democrat with a knack the others loss of successful large in Trump strongholds and getting issues executed.

The “unity” candidate with “grit,” New Hampshire’s newest Comeback Kid, she started her speech Tuesday night time through reintroducing herself. “Hello, America, I’m Amy Klobuchar and I can beat Donald Trump,” she said when the music cranked down, the only thing that matters. “My middle is complete this night.”