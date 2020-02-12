Amy Klobuchar Has #Klomentum Say Supporters After Senator Beats Biden and Warren in New Hampshire

Senator Amy Klobuchar’s supporters have been touting the #Klomentum hashtag on social media after a past due surge noticed her end 0.33 in the New Hampshire Democratic number one on Tuesday.

Using the hashtags #Klomentum and #Klobmentum, lovers of the Minnesota senator referred to as her efficiency in the primary number one of the 2020 election marketing campaign “incredible” and an indication of her “viability” in the race.

As the New Hampshire number one effects stood on Wednesday morning, Klobuchar used to be in 0.33 position on 19.eight p.c of the vote after 87 p.c of precincts had reported their ultimate tallies.

Klobuchar’s place in the race put her just a little greater than 10 issues above former frontrunners Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren and left her with six of the 24 delegates up for grabs.

Bernie Sanders got here out because the winner of the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic number one with 87% of precincts reporting.

“While there are ballots still left the count, we have beaten the odds every step of the way,” Klobuchar instructed her supporters in New Hampshire as the effects got here in. “We have done it on the merits, we have done it with ideas, and we have done it with hard work.”

Although the #Klomentum and #Klobmentum hashtags had now not made it into the U.S. Twitter trending chart in the early hours of this morning, each supporters and critics of Klobuchar have been lively on them after her wonder third-place end.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my friend @amyklobuchar for her incredible performance in tonight’s New Hampshire primary,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz tweeted, at the side of the #Klobmentum tag.

“Amy has shown time and time again that she can bring people together and build a winning coalition to beat Donald Trump.”

“My big takeaway from #NHprimary2020? I may yet get to vote for a woman next month after all,” the Twitter person Tennesseine posted. “Amy Klobuchar made the top three and came within 8 points of the winner. That’s viability. That’s #Klomentum.”

Responding to a put up by means of Klobuchar’s marketing campaign supervisor Justin Buoen, U.S. Paralympian Chuck Aoki tweeted: “Time to take a page from mayor Pete-get on every national network you can find! #Klomentum.”

Klobuchar’s sturdy efficiency in the Granite State adopted a past due surge in her polling numbers over the weekend.

Speaking to Newsweek on Monday, Emerson Polling director Spencer Kimball mentioned Klobuchar’s upward push in the polls used to be “directly impacting” former vp Biden, who has misplaced his frontrunner standing amid deficient performances in the New Hampshire number one and Iowa caucus.

“In Iowa, her base was moderates, some older voters, and the northern counties that touched the border of her home state of Minnesota,” Sussex University Political Research Center director David Paleologos additionally instructed Newsweek.

“In New Hampshire, her strength is older voters. Some in this demographic block have rotated from Biden to Buttigieg and now to Klobuchar.”

As the RealClearPolitics moderate of nationwide Democratic number one polling stands, the senator’s place has now not been boosted by means of her New Hampshire efficiency. She is in 6th position on simply 4.Four p.c of the birthday celebration vote—six issues in the back of fifth-place candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks on degree throughout a number one evening match on the Grappone Conference Center on February 11, 2020 in Concord, New Hampshire.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images