7′ Album Concept Photos Channeling ‘The Great Gatsby’ and Leonardo Da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper’

Okay-pop royalty BTS have unveiled new album thought footage for the band’s drawing close report Map of the Soul: 7, which is out later this month.

The photographs, unveiled via the band’s control company Big Hit Entertainment, have a length really feel and a extra mature vibe, with the entire individuals dressed in beige, black and gray fits, a metamorphosis from their same old side road taste, sporty or informal sublime model.

In one symbol, the gang is pictured sitting at a protracted desk unfold with culmination, greens, and bizarrely, lobsters, with the individuals keeping antique cups.

Several BTS enthusiasts—jointly referred to as the Army—had been sharing their impressions of the brand new photographs the use of the hashtag #ThirdLookAt7, which trended on Twitter.

Some have famous the similarity between one of the vital crew photographs and The Last Supper portray via Leonardo da Vinci, whilst any other in comparison it with the texture of The Great Gatsby movie.

“I can feel lots of The Great Gatsby movie vibe is it time we talk about the pic they took with Baz Luhrmann?@BTS_twt #ThirdLookAt7,” wrote @choi_bts2.

“These photo gives me Blood Sweat and Tears meet Dionysus vibes #ThirdLookAt7@BTS_twt,” wrote @jiminkane.

“The third concept photo is all about CELEBRATION! last supper / dionysia festival – according to carl jung they are celebrating of finding their true selves, letting go of pretences, self love in a radically new way, transformation, and loving others as themselves #ThirdLookAt7,” wrote @ilsansqueen.

The newest footage are the 3rd set of album thought photographs launched from the band in contemporary days. The first number of photographs featured BTS in all-white fits towards a gray backdrop of what gave the impression to be an enormous hollow on a wood-paneled ground. Some individuals had been pictured tossing feathers whilst sitting across the hollow.

The 2d set had a contrasting glance, with the band dressed in all-black outfits and a number of additionally showing to put on massive black wings on their backs. The individuals channeled vampire vibes, status in a pool of water in a depressing cave-like enclosure.

the 3rd thought photograph is all about CELEBRATION! final supper / dionysia competition – in step with carl jung they’re celebrating of discovering their true selves, letting cross of pretences, self love in a radically new method, transformation, and loving others as themselves #ThirdLookAt7 percent.twitter.com/DwmWLoXAJn

— ona (@ilsansqueen) February 11, 2020

BTS have had an eventful lead as much as their new album unencumber, which integrated their first-ever efficiency on the Grammy Awards final month, making them the primary Korean act to accomplish on the ancient display at the greatest night time within the tune business.

They additionally changed into the primary Korean act to have an album cross platinum within the U.S. with Love Yourself: Answer, which has offered greater than one million copies since its unencumber in 2018.

The band additionally introduced the general exhibition in their international artwork venture Connect, BTS in New York City with an set up via acclaimed British artist Antony Gormley previous this month.

They also are scheduled to seem on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later this 12 months.

The North American leg in their new live performance excursion kicks off on April 25 in Santa Clara, California. Map of the Soul: 7 is out on February 21.

BTS plays onstage all the way through the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles.

Getty Images