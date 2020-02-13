20/20 in 2020? Jameis WInston’s LASIK Surgery Has Social Media Blasting His 30 Interception in 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston become the primary NFL quarterback in historical past to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the similar seasons, making him the lone member of the doubtful 30/30 membership.

Winston underwent LASIK surgical operation to right kind his imaginative and prescient, hoping to in all probability have as regards to 20/20 imaginative and prescient for the 2020 season.

The unforgiving nature of social media laid into Winston on Wednesday. Before appearing the remarks from Twitter, here is a recap of Winston’s 2019 season, which was once if truth be told the most productive he is had as a qualified—sans the interceptions.

Here are his 2019 numbers, that have been by way of a long way the most productive in his profession:

380 completions626 attempts5,109 yards33 touchdowns319.Three yards in keeping with recreation

On the turn aspect of that, alternatively, had been some beautiful dismal numbers:

30 interceptions57.1 QB rating4.eight interception percentage7-Nine report as a starter

Jameis Winston #Three of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after the sport in opposition to the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.

The Buccaneers started the season with a 3-7 report earlier than rolling off four-consecutive wins—in spite of the interceptions piling up. Tampa Bay then misplaced their ultimate two video games of the season.

Winston threw an interception on his workforce’s opening pressure 5 instances in a seven-game span, and 6 instances for the season, which was once maximum in the league. He’s thrown probably the most interceptions (87) since he entered the NFL in 2015, and he has probably the most three-plus interception video games (11) in that very same span.

Of his 30 alternatives in 2019, six of them (20%) had been returned for touchdowns. That’s probably the most pick out sixes thrown in one season since 1950.

Winston has handled nearsightedness since his days at Florida State, the place he gained a Heisman Trophy in 2013 whilst main the Seminoles to the nationwide championship. At the belief of the 2019 NFL season, Buccaneers trainer Bruce Arians said Winston’s imaginative and prescient issues.

“[Winston] can’t read the scoreboard but he can see the guys in front of him,” Arians stated in this Rotowire tale.

After a recreation past due in the 2019 season when Winston threw 4 interceptions in opposition to the Houston Texans, Arians stated the workforce’s turnovers had to be corrected, and it sounds as if the quarterback’s imaginative and prescient as smartly.

“You just can’t have them; you can’t have that many,” Arians stated. “Throwing it to the right guys, those guys have got to win, too. We’ve been winning one-on-ones. He’s used to guys winning one-on-one when he reads it properly and we didn’t win.”

Then there was once Twitter on Wednesday, which drilled into Winston’s interceptions. Some stated he may now see the fitting jersey colours, whilst others stated that even though he drops his interception general in part, he’ll nonetheless have 15 alternatives. Here are probably the most feedback:

Now I do know why Jameis threw 30 INTs this season. His imaginative and prescient was once simply as terrible as mines.

