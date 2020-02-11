Will Bernie Sanders (and Mike Bloomberg) Do to the Democrats What Donald Trump Did to the GOP?

For the ones folks who watched in horror as Donald Trump rolled over Marco Rubio, Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz, and others to win the GOP nomination, it’s beginning to really feel like déjà vu in every single place once more. Except this time, the opposed takeover is occurring to the Democratic Party.

What else are we meant to take from the proven fact that Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist who completed an excessively shut 2d in Iowa, is the most likely favourite to win in New Hampshire, an end result that will put him on a transparent trail to the Democratic nomination?

Like Trump in 2016, Sanders seems to be outmaneuvering extra conventional applicants who ostensibly would have broader mainstream attraction. And like Trump in 2016, he advantages from going up towards a hollowed-out celebration status quo that not has the ethical or statutory authority to resolve its personal nominee for president.