What Happened to Jerry Colombo After the Events of the Documentary?

In McMillions Episode 2, to be had to view now on HBO Go and Now, true crimes fanatics met the circle of relatives of Jerry Colombo, the 2d Jerry concerned about the McDonald’s Monopoly rip-off. However, the episode didn’t inform his complete tale, together with what took place to him in 1998 whilst he used to be operating with Jerry Jacobson.

In the episode, Gerraldo “Jerry” Colombo, who had hyperlinks to the Colombo crime circle of relatives is offered by way of his circle of relatives as a mixture of Al Capone and Rodney Dangerfield. Per Daily Beast, he used to be born in Sicily, raised in Brooklyn after which moved to South Carolina, the place he lived with spouse Robin. In the state, he ran nightclubs, casinos and a making a bet ring prior to assembly Jacobson at the airport in Atlanta.

From that time, the pair started operating in combination, with Jacobson giving Colombo a Dodge Viper recreation piece in overdue 1995. In a iciness business that yr for McDonald’s, Colombo may also be noticed preserving an enormous prop automotive key, regardless that he ended up taking a money prize as an alternative due to being too large to have compatibility in the automotive.

Jerry Colombo seemed in a 1995 McDonald’s ad.

McDonald’s

After this date, a host of the friends and family of Colombo began profitable the large prizes. In 1996, for instance, Robin’s father William Fisher used to be given a $1 million token, along with her Virginian brother-in-law additionally profitable the best prize.

The McDonald’s Monopoly rip-off won’t were the just one Colombo used to be operating on. In McMillions, for instance, Robin tells us that once smoking part a joint one night time she went to the kitchen for a candy snack and located a gray M&M in there, of the type that had been concerned about any other $1 million promotion.

On May 7, 1998, alternatively, tragedy struck. As Robin and Jerry drove to Georgia to search for a spot to construct a brand new space, they had been hit by way of an F-15 truck on the freeway, hitting a concrete wall after being dragged 250 toes. Colombo used to be in a position to move slowly from the wreckage, however two weeks later he died after being taken off lifestyles reinforce.

Robin survived the crash, alternatively, and would later be sentenced to 18 months in prison for her function in the rip-off. During her time inside of, she wrote the guide From a Mafia Widow to God’s Child about lifestyles with and with out Jerry.

Speaking to Adventures with God, Robin stated of her involvement in the rip-off: “I didn’t care how I made money as far as fraud. I never felt that anyone was being personally hurt.”

In the interview, she published that the FBI visited her whilst she used to be on paintings unencumber from jail for a separate rely of fraud. She stated: “I’m there two weeks and three federal agents come…and they had a poster…and they had bubbles all over it and they had ‘Uncle Jerry’ [Jacobson] in the middle he was the main bubble and O was one of the second bubbles…It was about the McDonald’s Monopoly game and I saw that and thought, ‘oh god’.”

McMillions airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.