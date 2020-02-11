Universal Pictures will release controversial film ‘The Hunt’





Universal Pictures mentioned Tuesday that it will release the social satire “The Hunt,” a film it canceled within the wake of complaint about its premise of “elites” looking other people for game in purple states.

A trailer pronouncing the film’s March 13 release date items the “elites” looking common other people as a conspiracy concept. Star Hilary Swank says at one level that “it wasn’t real” amid photographs of shootings, explosions and different violence.

The trailer contains the road, “The most talked about movie of the year is one nobody’s seen yet.”

In August, Universal Pictures canceled a September release for “The Hunt” after complaint, together with from President Donald Trump. The president, with out citing the film via title, mentioned it was once meant “to inflame and cause chaos.”

The cancellation got here after the studio had already paused the advert marketing campaign for the R-rated film within the wake of mass shootings in Texas, Ohio and California.

The film options 12 strangers who conscious in a clearing who don’t but know they’ve been selected for The Hunt, however one in all them manages to show the desk at the pursuers, a synopsis launched Tuesday said.

“The Hunt,” produced via Jason Blum’s Blumhouse, stars Oscar winner Swank and Betty Gilpin, and is directed via Craig Zobel. It was once written via Damon Lindelof and his “Watchmen” collaborator Nick Cuse.

News of the film’s release was once first reported via The Hollywood Reporter.

