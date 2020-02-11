UK economy saw no growth at the end of 2019
The UK’s economy saw 0 growth in the ultimate 3 months of ultimate 12 months, the newest respectable statistics display.
GDP in the October to December duration was once the identical as the earlier quarter, the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) first estimate suggests.
This was once a fall from the 0.5% growth noticed in the earlier 3 months.
The ONS stated growth in the products and services and building sectors was once offset via a “poor showing from manufacturing, particularly the motor industry”.
In December on my own, alternatively, the economy grew via 0.3%, reversing the decline noticed up to now in November.