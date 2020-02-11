News 

UK economy saw no growth at the end of 2019

Allen Becker 0 Comments
Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions.

I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.

Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Allen Becker

Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)

Image copyright

The UK’s economy saw 0 growth in the ultimate 3 months of ultimate 12 months, the newest respectable statistics display.

GDP in the October to December duration was once the identical as the earlier quarter, the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) first estimate suggests.

This was once a fall from the 0.5% growth noticed in the earlier 3 months.

The ONS stated growth in the products and services and building sectors was once offset via a “poor showing from manufacturing, particularly the motor industry”.

In December on my own, alternatively, the economy grew via 0.3%, reversing the decline noticed up to now in November.

Allen Becker

Allen Becker

I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions. I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category. Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119 Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

The women who make argan oil want better pay

Allen Becker 0
AI Chip for Data Centers

Global AI Chip for Data Centers Market Size, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019 To 2026

Alex Jones 0

Banks asked to explain 40% overdraft rates

Allen Becker 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *